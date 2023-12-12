Embrace 2024 with Jakarta and Bali Hotels’ Exclusive New Year’s Special Offers

Indulge yourself as Jakarta and Bali hotels launch intriguing special deals for 2024, encouraging guests to travel on a journey of luxury and leisure.

These special offers, which combine the dynamic energy of Jakarta with the calm serenity of Bali, range from unique lodging packages to immersive excursions. Whether you’re looking for a city break or a tropical getaway, these packages allow you to welcome the new year in style and luxury.

Jakarta

InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah

InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah is set to enchant the festive season with its “Magical Festive Holiday” programs for 2023, embodying the joy, hope, and unity of Christmas and New Year in Jakarta. The hotel collaborates with Indonesian fashion luminary Biyan Wanaatmadja for an exclusive luxury hamper series, featuring a limited-edition Italy-made silk scarf and Duval Leroy Champagne.

The hotel presents a series of gastronomic revelries throughout December, including Festive Afternoon Tea, Festive Brunch, Wagyu All-Star Cuts dinner, Mother’s Day Seafood Night, Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Brunch, Christmas Dinner, and more. These dining programs at Sugar & Spice showcase a variety of traditional and contemporary festive dishes, ensuring a culinary journey through the season’s best offerings. The festivities culminate with New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year Brunch, promising a grand celebration to welcome 2024 with joy and unforgettable flavours.

For Reservations:

Address: Jl. Metro Pondok Indah Kav. IV TA, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta

Phone: 021 3950 7355 / 0811 8143 888 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @intercontinentaljakarta

Email: [email protected]

Website: jakartapondokindah.intercontinental.com

The St. Regis Jakarta

The St. Regis Jakarta invites guests on a luxurious festive journey, offering extraordinary culinary experiences in each venue. The Drawing Room presents a special Festive Afternoon Tea with a view of the Christmas Light Tree, featuring a lavish selection of Dammann Tea and Champagne packages by Chef Kevin Lee. Rosé, the artisanal deli, offers festive cakes like The King Cake with a concealed frangipani filling. St. Regis Hampers make for perfect festive gifts, containing wine, bottled cocktails, retail items, cookies, and cakes. Bel Étage and J.J.A. curate sumptuous brunches and dinners on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, while festive cocktails at St. Regis Bar enchant throughout December.

The St. Regis Culinary Indulgence In-Room Christmas and New Year Package on 25th and 31st December includes a delightful five-course set menu, personalised Christmas decorations, and a bespoke gift. The year concludes with a festive-themed countdown at various venues on 31st December.

For Reservations:

Address: Rajawali Place, Jl. HR. Rasuna Said No.4, Kuningan, South Jakarta

Phone: 021 50948888

Instagram: @stregisjakarta

Email: [email protected]

Website: com

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is set to dazzle guests during the festive season with a plethora of curated experiences and culinary delights. Renowned for Indonesia’s rich history, the iconic hotel invites both locals and visitors to immerse themselves in exclusive staycation packages, curated events, and enchanting experiences. The staycation package, available from 22nd to 29th December, boasts luxurious accommodations starting at Rp2,950,000 nett. This includes upscale amenities, breakfast for two, and a choice between a CGV cinema movie ticket or a Central Department Store shopping voucher, with additional surprises for children under six.

For Reservations:

Address: Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.1, Menteng, Central Jakarta

Phone: 0877 7503 7507 / 021 – 2358 3898

Instagram: @hotelindonesia_kempinski

Email: [email protected]

Website: kempinski.com/en/jakarta

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia offers a magical festive season with a variety of experiences. A Festive Staycation package from 24th to 25th December includes breakfast, Christmas amenities, and playground tickets. The Stay and Glow Staycation from 30th December 2023 to 1st January 2024, features breakfast, exclusive amenities, playground tickets, and glowing party packs. Festive hampers by Makaron Bakeshop, available until 14th January, offer options like Jolly Hamper and Noel Hamper with various cookies and cakes.

Sana Sini Restaurant hosts Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Brunch, while Kahyangan Restaurant presents Teppanyaki Omakase. Le Chocolat offers Festive Afternoon Tea, a Saturday buffet, and a kids’ chocolate class. “Turkey to Go” by Makaron Bakeshop provides a traditional Roasted Turkey package. Ring in 2024 at Sana Sini Restaurant with a New Year’s Eve dinner buffet and New Year’s Day brunch featuring a wide array of dishes, live music, and a magician. Enjoy early bird discounts for selected bookings.

For Reservations:

Address: Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.59, Menteng, Central Jakarta

Phone: 021 3192 1111

Instagram: @pullmanjakartaindo

Email: [email protected]

Website: com

Fairmont Jakarta

Celebrate the holiday season in grandeur at Fairmont Jakarta, where culinary excellence and joyous moments take centre stage. Indulge in the lavish Spectrum’s Festive Buffet, offering a blend of traditional holiday favourites and international delicacies. For an elegant touch, experience the charm of Peacock’s Festive Afternoon Tea or embark on a gastronomic journey at View Steak Bar or 1945 Indonesian Halal Restaurant. As the year concludes, join the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at K22 Bar Terrace for a sensational celebration with vibrant ambience and live entertainment.

Bring the festive magic home with Fairmont’s exclusive Festive at Home Menu, curated for a merry experience in the comfort of your space. Whether within the hotel’s elegant venues or at home, Fairmont Jakarta is dedicated to making your festive season truly special. Book your experience now to unfold the magic of the holidays with unparalleled culinary delights and heartwarming moments.

For Reservations:

Address: Jl. Asia Afrika No.8, Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, Central Jakarta

Phone: 0815-9159-247 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @fairmontjakarta

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Gran Melia Jakarta

Gran Melia Jakarta presents an enticing Festive Season with special events for Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Gingerbread Master Class for Kids, held on selected dates in December, offers a fun and interactive workshop for junior chefs at Rp325,000++ per participant. Christmas Eve Dinner at Cafe Gran Via on 24th December is priced at Rp650,000++ per person, and the Christmas Day Brunch on 25th December is available at Rp699,000++ per person, featuring Santa Claus.

For New Year’s Eve, join the “REWIND – Forever Young Party” Dinner and Celebration at Cafe Gran Via & Lobby Lounge on 31st December, priced at Rp999,000++ per person. Enjoy gastronomic delights, Latin music by Primavera Latin Band, and 80s-90s hits by Romantic Four Band. Book before 15th December 2023, and receive a 20 percent early bird discount. Terms and conditions apply for this unforgettable journey through time.

For Reservations:

Address: Jl. HR. Rasuna Said Kav. X-0, Kuningan, South Jakarta

Phone: 021 526 8080

Instagram: @granmelia_jkt

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://online.fliphtml5.com/jlmgh/uvyn/

Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta invites guests to celebrate the festive season in style with a range of offerings. Lyon and Cinnamon Restaurants present enticing festive buffets and brunches featuring classic Roast Turkey, Beef Wellington, Honey Glazed Gammon Ham, and delectable desserts. Lyon’s Christmas Eve buffet dinner is Rp1.2 million++ per person, and the Sunday Brunch is Rp988,000++, with a Christmas Day Brunch at Rp1.2 million++. Cinnamon offers an all-you-can-eat Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet at Rp788,000++. Additionally, The Mandarin Cake Shop presents themed ‘Santa’ and ‘Rudolph’ Festive Hampers with homemade cookies, starting at Rp799,000 nett, available until 31st December 2023.

For Reservations:

Bali

Six Senses Uluwatu

Six Senses Uluwatu unveils its festive season celebration, “Magical Uluwatu,” running from 20th December 2023 to 1st January 2024. Rooted in Balinese culture, the program immerses guests in traditional practices, featuring Balinese dance and Kecak performances. Sustainability is integral to the ethos of Six Senses Uluwatu, evident in eco-friendly decorations and locally sourced ingredients for Rocka’s Uluwatu Christmas Brunch and Watu Steakhouse’s five-course meal.

Wellness takes centre stage with tailored spa treatments, aligning with Six Senses Uluwatu’s emphasis on well-being. The climax of celebrations is the Detox-Retox Lazy Lunch at Rocka, emphasising nourishing options and reflecting the resort’s commitment to wellness. The event encapsulates the unique allure of Six Senses Uluwatu, blending panoramic Indian Ocean views, sustainability initiatives, and a deep connection to Balinese culture. “Magical Uluwatu” is poised to create lasting memories for guests, offering a holistic experience that intertwines tradition, sustainability, and wellness against the backdrop of Uluwatu’s breathtaking landscape.

For Reservations:

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

The Apurva Kempinski Bali is hosting a series of festive events for Christmas and New Year’s, offering a variety of dining experiences. On Christmas Eve, indulge in the Christmas Eve Buffet at Pala Restaurant with options like Christmas Eve Sunday Brunch and Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner, including delights for children. Enjoy a five-course Okukase Dinner at Izakaya by OKU, Extravaganza Dim Sum Brunch, and Be Merry Family Hot Pot at Bai Yun Restaurant. Koral Restaurant presents a five-course Set Dinner, and Reef Beach Club offers a Casual Beachfront Christmas Eve Dinner.

Christmas Day features brunch, bento, and dinner options at various venues. For New Year’s Eve, the Powerful Indonesia New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Pendopo Lobby promises a unique experience. Welcome 2024 with diverse choices on New Year’s Day, including Exquisite Afternoon Tea, Bento at Izakaya by OKU, Dim Sum and Hot Pot at Bai Yun Restaurant, Lunch at Koral Restaurant, Brunchcation at Pala Restaurant, and BBQ Brunch by the Sea at Reef Beach Club. Prices vary, and additional information is available in the festive booklet provided by The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

For Reservations:

Address: Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa, South Kuta, Bali

Phone: 0361 209 2288

Instagram: @kempinskibali

Email: [email protected]

Website: kempinski.com

Merusaka Nusa Dua

Merusaka Nusa Dua welcomes the festive season with joy and togetherness, offering a range of special activities and dining events. The celebration begins with a Feast Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Gading Restaurant, featuring a blend of Western and Asian flavours. On Christmas Day, enjoy a Joyful Lavish Christmas Brunch at Ja’Jan Bistro, featuring a buffet of expertly crafted Western bites. The festivities continue with a Black and White Seafood Barbeque Galore on Boxing Day, offering a diverse buffet and live music.

Special leisure activities include beach volleyball and a Nusa Dua village tour, while Tamaya Kids Land offers Christmas-themed activities for children. The Colorful Pool Party on 29th December 2023, provides a refreshing dip, signature cocktails, and live DJ performances. Ring in 2024 with a Blue and White New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Beachside Countdown Party, featuring a Mediterranean feast, fireworks, and live entertainment.

Address: Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua Lot S-3, Benoa, South Kuta, Bali

Phone: 0811 3895 552 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @merusaka.nusadua

Email: [email protected]

Website: merusaka.com

HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban

Embrace the holiday spirit at HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban with their exclusive Christmas and New Year packages. The Christmas package, starting from Rp1,510,000, offers a cosy one-night stay in the Harris Room, featuring a relaxing atmosphere. Guests enjoy daily breakfast for two and a delectable Christmas feast dinner. The package also includes complimentary airport transfers for added convenience.

For a memorable New Year celebration, the exclusive package starts from Rp2.6 million and includes a two-night stay in the HARRIS Room, daily breakfast for two, and a New Year’s Eve dinner for two. These offerings provide a perfect way to welcome 2023 in style. With a focus on comfort, culinary delights, and festive experiences, HARRIS Hotel Kuta Tuban invites guests to create lasting memories during the holiday season.

For Reservations:

Pullman Bali Legian Beach

Pullman Bali Legian Beach invites guests to experience an enchanting holiday season with the “Nutcracker Journey”, blending festive offerings with sustainability.

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a lavish buffet dinner at Rp399,000++ per person and indulge in the extensive Christmas Day Brunch at Rp456,000++ per person. As the year concludes, enjoy two unique New Year’s Eve dining experiences—“The Pullman Rhapsody” at Montage, All-Day Dining, and an exclusive dinner by the Infinity Pool. Welcome 2024 with “The First Brunch” priced at Rp456,000++ per person.

Embark on a rejuvenating journey with the Tjakra Zensation Special Offer at Tjakra 7 Spa for Rp595,000++ per person throughout December. Festive room offers include the ‘Holiday Escape’ package starting from Rp2,855,612++ per night and the “Time to Celebrate” package from Rp4,206,612++ per night for a minimum two-night stay, both featuring daily buffet breakfast and exclusive dinners.

For Reservations:

Address: Jl. Melasti No.1, Legian, Badung, Bali

Phone: 0361 762500 / 0811 376 2500 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @pullmanbali

Email: [email protected]

Website: accor.com

Holiday Inn Bali Sanur

Enter a magical realm this holiday season at Holiday Inn Bali Sanur, where a tropical paradise awaits those in search of a distinctive Christmas celebration. Whether you’re a hotel guest or a local resident in the lively Sanur area, Holiday Inn Bali Sanur extends an invitation to immerse yourself in the enchanting ambience of Tea by the Tree at Karang Restaurant, available from 23rd December 2023 to 1st January 2024.

Also, extend the joy with a delightful Christmas Eve Dinner on 24th December 2023 at Karang Restaurant. Immerse yourself in a special Christmas-themed buffet starting at Rp450,000++ per person. Elevate your experience to Rp925,000++ per person, inclusive of selected alcoholic beverages, and relish a fantastic 50 percent OFF for children below 12 years old. Enhance your celebration with our array of Balinese-inspired cocktails, adding a local flair to the festive spirit.

For Reservations:

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Indulge in the allure of Bali with The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Seaside Escape room package, which promises an extraordinary retreat. This all-inclusive offer immerses guests in the vibrant culture and natural wonders of Bali through beachfront accommodations. The package includes daily breakfast at Seasonal Tastes for two adults and two children, a two-course set menu lunch at Ikan Restaurant, afternoon tea at the Lobby Bar and Lounge, a three-course set menu dinner at Prego Italian Restaurant, and a signature cocktail at Ikan Bar.

The offer also features a one-time one-way airport transfer for stress-free travel. Ng Choi Choi, Director of Sales & Marketing, expresses the commitment to delivering an exceptional and memorable stay, highlighting the resort’s renowned beachfront views, exceptional service, and dedication to creating unforgettable memories. The Bali Seaside Escape caters to various preferences, promising the ideal blend of relaxation and adventure for romantic getaways, family retreats, or solo escapes.

For Reservations:

Address: Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua, Bali

Phone: 0361 771906

Instagram: @westinbali

Email: [email protected]

Website: marriott.com

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua

Celebrate the holiday season in luxury at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort with the enchanting Art De Nöel festivities. On Christmas Eve, Kwee Zeen offers a lavish buffet dinner for Rp699.000++ per person, while Cucina presents an intimate five-course set menu for Rp799.000++ per person. Christmas Day features a sumptuous brunch at Cucina for Rp999.000++ per person and a buffet at Kwee Zeen for Rp888.000++ per person. In the evening, Cucina offers an à la carte menu with Mama’s Festive Tasting. Bid farewell to the year with a pre-brunch for Rp888.000++ per person and indulge in the New Year’s Eve Buffet at Kwee Zeen and Cucina for Rp1.2 million++ per person.

Throughout the festive season, enjoy Christmas carols, a magician’s performance, and a special photo session with Santa. The Art De Nöel theme creates a golden, candlelit ambience for unforgettable moments with family and loved ones.

For Reservations:

Address: Lot N5 ITDC Tourism Complex, Nusa Dua, South Kuta, Bali

Phone: 0361 849 2888

Instagram: @sofitelbalinusadua

Email: [email protected]

Website: sofitelbalinusadua.com

W Bali – Seminyak

W Bali – Seminyak presents an exciting festive program from 24th December 2023 to 1st January 2024. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feature world-class restaurants offering delectable dishes, including succulent seafood and mouthwatering meats, accompanied by live music and DJ beats. Prices start from Rp1.2 million per person with beverage and wine packages available. On Boxing Day (26th December) and 29th December, the resort hosts a “Boxing Day” Super Brunch and a delightful “Seafood Market,” catering to late-night cravings.

New Year’s Eve starts with a super brunch during the day and an extravagant dinner featuring Foie Gras, caviar, truffles, and oysters. Prices for the super brunch start from Rp1.2 million, and dinner prices start from Rp3.5 million inclusive of entry to the New Year’s Eve party. The night continues with a countdown party featuring DJs like Mousse T and a beachfront hip-hop stage. Welcome 2024 on January 1 with a super brunch and pool party. Prices start from Rp1.9 million per person. Join W Bali – Seminyak for a memorable holiday season with culinary delights and pulsating music.

For Reservations:

Sudamala Resorts

Sudamala Resorts invites guests to create lasting holiday memories in Eastern Indonesia with a range of special events and festive experiences. The resorts pride themselves on showcasing Indonesia’s culinary richness, positioning each as a top-notch culinary destination. The tropical island resorts pay homage to Christmas and New Year celebrations with a blend of familiar traditions and local festivities, offering sumptuous dining experiences, rejuvenating spa getaways, and personalised itineraries for a perfect festive celebration.

Each Sudamala property, including Sudamala Sanur, Amed Lodge, Sudamala Senggigi, Sudamala Komodo, and Sudamala Seraya, features unique events such as enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies, gourmet dinners, BBQ extravaganzas, and New Year’s Eve celebrations with live performances. The resorts also offer themed Festive Hampers, allowing guests to share the holiday spirit with loved ones.

For Reservations:

Address: Jl. Sudamala No.20, Sanur Kauh, South Denpasar, Bali

Phone: 0361 288 555

Instagram: @sudamalasanur

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sudamalaresorts.com/bali/

The St. Regis Bali Resort

Indulge in a season of opulent celebrations at The St. Regis Bali Resort, offering an exclusive “Coral Discovery” stay with underwater experiences. The package includes daily breakfast, luxury airport transfers, snorkelling at the resort’s coral reef, and a professional photo shoot.

Elevate your festive experience with the timeless Art of Sabrage, learning the champagne-opening technique for Rp3,799,000 net per person. For Christmas, enjoy a delightful brunch at Boneka starting from Rp999,000 net per person. Christmas Eve offers a buffet dinner at Boneka and a degustation dinner at Kayuputi. Celebrate New Year’s with gala buffet dinners at Boneka and Cloud Nine Terrace, a degustation dinner at Kayuputi, and a brunch at Boneka on 1st January 2024. Prices range from Rp1,850,000 to Rp9.7 million nett per person. Additionally, share the holiday spirit with spa gift vouchers for perfect year-end relaxation.

For Reservations:

Address: Kawasan Pariwisata, Lot S6, Nusa Dua, South Kuta, Bali

Phone: 0361 8478111

Instagram: @stregisbali

Website: marriott.com

Grand Hyatt Bali

Celebrate the holidays at Grand Hyatt Bali with unforgettable experiences for the whole family. On Christmas Eve, indulge in an enchanting evening featuring an International Buffet with festive favourites like Roasted Turkey. Enjoy Live Band entertainment, a Santa meet and greet, and vibrant jungle-themed decorations, all for Rp495,000 ++ per person. On Christmas Day, savour a Christmas BBQ Brunch showcasing BBQ classics and traditional dishes, accompanied by joyful decorations, Santa greetings, and live music, also priced at Rp495,000++ per person. For a spectacular New Year’s Eve, relish a Tropical Buffet with festive delights, Live Band entertainment, and jungle-themed decor for Rp495,000++ per person. Create lasting holiday memories at Grand Hyatt Bali.

For Reservations:

Address: Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Jl. Nusa Dua, South Kuta, Bali

Phone: 0361 77 1234

Instagram: @grandhyattbali

Email: [email protected]

Website: hyatt.com

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach presents an enticing array of festive dining experiences at its restaurants, Makase and SugarSand, situated on Bali’s vibrant beachfront. For Christmas Eve, Makase offers a family-style dinner inspired by Southeast Asia’s culinary heritage, featuring delights like House-Made Honey Glazed Leg Ham and Rolled Roasted Turkey. The Christmas Brunch on 25th December includes a Santa service, carol singing, a magician show, and a diverse buffet brunch. New Year’s Eve at Makase welcomes the new year with a buffet dinner featuring Indonesian and international dishes.

At SugarSand, guests can enjoy a five-course Japanese set menu for Christmas dinner and a Traditional Japanese set menu for New Year’s Eve, both accompanied by live DJ performances. The hotel also provides vibrant kids’ activities, ensuring a festive and memorable experience for families during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

For Reservations: