Ari and the Heart of Kampung Souvenir

Lately, there’s been a renewed buzz online about the comfort and charm of the muumuu—a loose, flowing dress of Hawaiian origin.

Here in Indonesia, we have our own beloved counterpart: the daster. Much like the muumuu, the daster is celebrated for its breezy comfort and has long been a staple in many Indonesian women’s wardrobes.

Made from lightweight, breathable fabrics and available in a myriad of colours and patterns, the daster offers both practicality and style. It’s my go-to attire for staying comfortable and cool in the tropical heat, especially when lounging at home.

I hopped off my Gojek ride right in the middle of the day for my daster hunt. The destination in question: Kampung Souvenir – Pusat Daster dan Oleh Oleh Khas Bali located in Sanur. I was grateful (and relieved) that the store I had chosen for the hunt was blessedly air-conditioned. Inside, a staff member was busy running what looked like a busy livestream, urging viewers to make their purchase quickly. The store itself was a bright and vibrant tapestry of colours, with rows upon rows of dasters hanging neatly.

I made my rounds, thrilled to be surrounded by so many vibrant colours and patterns, perhaps even overwhelmed by how many options were made available to me. True to its name, the shop wasn’t just home to dasters, they also offered a whole array of souvenirs.

In the middle of this, I met Ari, the store manager. His polished manner of speaking and professional demeanour had me thinking he was much older, but to my surprise, he’s only in his twenties! Fresh out of college in 2024, Ari was quick to share that he’s originally from Lombok and has called Bali his home since 2019.

Curious about the store’s customers, I asked if they see many foreign visitors. Ari explained, “We mostly focus on our online store, but here in the shop, it’s the locals who come by.” He added, “Though during the high season, we definitely see the occasional foreign face pop in.”

When we talked about the comparisons between Bali and Lombok, Ari shared how he preferred the convenience of life in Bali. “Back home, getting from where I lived to Mataram, the capital city, would take ages,” he said. “Plus, there aren’t many transportation options. Gojek and Grab are a lot harder to find over there.”

“So, where do you prefer living?” “Bali, of course!” I laughed. “Why’s that?”

He smiled. “Well, life is just so much better here. I can’t even tell you what it is about Bali… there’s just more freedom. You can really be yourself and do your own thing. Another factor is that it’s much harder for fresh graduates to find a job back home in Lombok. Here, there’s so much more opportunity.

Curious if he had a passion for his current work, I asked if he’d ever thought about exploring other trades.

“Oh, definitely,” he said. “I’d love to. For now, I’m content selling dasters and souvenirs—it’s what I know and what I’m good at. I can’t really leave until I know these kids can run the shop without me.” His staff, overhearing his remark, stifled their shy laugh.

“But I’m always curious,” he continued, “and I want to keep growing and learning. So who knows? Maybe someday I’ll try other kinds of retail or even a completely different field of work.”

I then concluded my chat with Ari and paid for my chosen collection of dasters (I confess, I fell prey to the eye-catching jewelry and the occasional souvenirs as the staff was totaling my purchase). I thanked him as I left the store. He might’ve been under the impression that I was merely thanking him for the transaction, but in truth? I was thanking him for allowing me a glimpse into the quiet dreams and gentle ambitions of those who keep Bali’s colourful markets alive.