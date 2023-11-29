Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach Presents Neighbourhood-Inspired Festive Meals

In true Seminyak style, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is celebrating this festive season with a wide array of thrilling dining programs at Makase and SugarSand.

Situated on Bali’s most vibrant beachfront, the year-end celebration promises a memorable and captivating experience in the neighbourhood.

Year End Feast at Makase

Family-Style Christmas Eve Dinner

Celebrate the yuletide in Makase’s rustic dining space with a feast inspired by Southeast Asia’s vibrant culinary heritage and classic Christmas treats enlivened by a live acoustic performance. Enjoy a family-style dinner featuring sumptuous dishes from refreshing starters to delicious main courses like House-Made Honey Glazed Leg Ham and Rolled Roasted Turkey. The dinner, held between 6 and 10 PM, is offered at Rp750,000 per person, inclusive of welcome drink, water, and soft drinks; or Rp950,000 per person, including welcome drink, water, soft drinks, and free-flow alcoholic drinks. Children below 11 years old can enjoy a 50 percent discount.

Festive Christmas Buffet

Enjoy a Christmas Brunch at Makase with a Santa service, a Christmas carol, a magician show, and a live acoustic performance. The buffet brunch at 12:30-3:30 PM will feature a remarkable choice of food stations, from Salad Counter, Cold Cuts, Live Carving Station to Dessert Corner. Priced at Rp950,000 per person, this brunch is inclusive of a welcome drink, water, and soft drinks; or Rp1,350,000 per person, including a welcome drink, water, soft drinks, and free-flow alcoholic drinks. Children below 11 years old can enjoy a 50 percent discount.

New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner

Welcome the new year at Makase with a worthy selection of buffet treats from 6:30-11 PM. Guests can enjoy the vast option of lavish Indonesian and international dishes at more than 10 food stations spread out in the restaurant. The dinner is offered at Rp1.1 million per person, inclusive of a welcome drink, water, and soft drinks; or Rp1,950,000 per person, including a welcome drink, water, soft drinks, and free-flow alcoholic drinks. Children below 11 years old can enjoy a 50 percent discount. Merely before dinner is over, Tree Bar is set to enchant diners with a live acoustic band and DJ performance starting at 10:30 PM.

Christmas & New Year Festivities at SugarSand

Five-course Japanese Set Menu Christmas Dinner

Relish in a Christmas dinner by the beach at SugarSand featuring an enticing five-course Japanese set menu by Chef Syamsul Rizal accompanied by a live DJ performance from 6-10 PM. During the dinner, tantalising dishes such as Toro Truffle Tataki, Sushi and Sashimi Platter, and a special dessert Raspberry Matcha Opera Cake are accessible. The dinner is priced at Rp1.1 million per person, inclusive of a welcome drink, water, and soft drinks; or Rp1.6 million per person including cocktail pairing. The kid’s menu is also available should guests bring their little princes and princesses.

New Year’s Eve Five-course Traditional Japanese Dinner

SugarSand offers a Traditional Japanese set menu this New Year’s Eve dinner, featuring a live DJ performance followed by a countdown party. Chef Syamsul Rizal is preparing a five-course display of Japanese flair, namely Chawanmushi, Lobster, and more. Starting at 6 PM, the dinner is priced at Rp1.1 million per person inclusive of a welcome drink, water, and soft drinks; or Rp1.9 million per person including cocktail pairing. Kids and vegetarians are surely to be delighted with distinctive festive options.

The little ones won’t only be busy indulging in exquisite treats – vibrant activities such as movie night, Christmas card and tree decorating, New Year treasures hunt, etc. have been prepared by Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach during the brunches and dinners!

Visit https://seminyak.hotelindigo.com/festive-2023 and follow Instagram @hotelindigobali for more details and to make your bookings.