Best Cocktail Bars in Bali to Spend Your Valentine’s Day

The romantic island of Bali offers an abundance of options when it comes to going out.

Whether you are single or want to have a romantic date with your beloved, there are so many cool places where you can have tasty cocktails with a nice ambience. Just to make your selection easy, we’ve gathered the best cocktail bars in Bali for you. Here we go!

Skool Kitchen

Canggu’s recently opened new restaurant Skool Kitchen not only offers you the opportunity to watch famous Bali sunsets and waves, but it also offers one of the best cocktails on the island. Their signature Martine is a must-try and their fine dining menu also makes the place a perfect date venue.

For more information, check out their Instagram @skoolkitchen .

Mosto

Mosto is Bali’s first natural wine bar, offering a great selection of wine as well as cocktails. Pick a sit at the cosy dining area or at the bar and have some delicious Italian bites while sipping your drink.

For more information, check out their Instagram @mostobali .

The Shady Fox

If you want to try the island’s best cocktails while listening to good music, this place will fulfil your needs. They have a huge cocktail menu and it is not possible to be unimpressed by the presentation of the cocktails with unique cocktail glasses.

For more information, check out their Instagram @theshadyfox__ .

Leblon

Located in Bali’s hip neighbourhood Perenenan, Leblon is known for having one of the best tasty cocktails in Bali. They also offer a great selection of wines, yummy tapas, and live music.

For more information, check out their Instagram @leb lonbali.

The Shady Pig

If you are a fan of speakeasy bars with creative decorations, you are in the right place. With its Peaky Blinders concept, Shady Pig offers one of the best cocktails on the island. Feel like dancing? They also have a live DJ until the early hours of the morning.

For more information, check out their Instagram @theshadypig .

Potato Head

There is nothing more romantic than watching the sunset by the ocean while having a good cocktail. Situated in Bali’s fancy neighbourhood Seminyak, Potato Head hotel has an open rooftop bar with an epic ocean view and a restaurant by the infinity pool.

For more information, check out their Instagram @potatoheadbali

Kabana Ubud

Are you planning to spend your Valentine’s Day in the romantic Ubud area? You should definitely go to Kabana Ubud to enjoy jungle vibes, good music, and delicious cocktails. If you go early, you can also spend a good time in the fancy swimming pools.

For more information, check out their Instagram @kabanaubud

Tabu

If you are looking for a place to go in the surfer’s paradise of Uluwatu, which happens to be on the fancier side, Tabu is the answer. Nice decoration, live DJ performances, good food, and cocktails… this place offers nothing but a good vibe.