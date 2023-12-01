Festive Season Treasures at Grand Hyatt Bali

Christmas Market

Experience the charm of the Christmas Market at Grand Hyatt Bali, where you can delight in traditional festive treats from our kitchen, explore a special wine and champagne market, and discover classic Christmas ornaments.

Veranda Lounge, 10th-26th December 2023, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Festive High Tea

Indulge in a splendid and leisurely afternoon with our Festive High Tea at the Veranda Lounge, offering a delightful selection of savouries and sweets inspired by the season. Relax and take in the breathtaking view of the Indian Ocean.

Priced at Rp295,000++ per couple, 16th-26th December 2023, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Christmas Eve Feast

Join Grand Hyatt Bali for an enchanting Christmas Eve Feast at the Karangasem Ballroom. Feast on an array of international buffets featuring festive favourites like Roasted Turkey. Enjoy Live Band entertainment, meet & greet with Santa, and vibrant jungle-themed decorations.

Priced at Rp495,000 ++ per person, two seatings: 5:30-7:30 PM and 8:00-10:00 PM