Festive Season Treasures at Grand Hyatt Bali

From festive celebrations to unique gourmet experiences, Grand Hyatt Bali invites guests to create holiday memories that will last a lifetime for you and your family.
Indulge in Christmas BBQ Brunch and curated traditional Christmas dishes this festive season, priced at Rp495,000++ per person. Elevate your brunch with a beverage package, including beers, wines, long drinks, and cocktails, for Rp395,000++ per person. Experience the Christmas spirit at the Karangasem Ballroom from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM during the Christmas BBQ Brunch, featuring joyful decorations, a Santa meet & greet, and live music entertainment.
Extend your festive indulgence with tempting classic Christmas dishes at Garden Café’s Family Set Menu, accompanied by live music from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM, priced at Rp395,000++ per person. Celebrate Boxing Day Dinner at Watercourt with a Nusantara Buffet featuring Indonesian specialities, priced at Rp495,000++ per person. Enjoy Balinese live entertainment during two seatings from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM.
On 27th December, savour an exciting Mexican Barbeque buffet at Garden Café, accompanied by a Mariachi Band Performance, priced at Rp495,000++ per person, with two seatings from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM. Don’t miss these delightful culinary experiences on 25th, 26th, and 27th December.
New Year’s Eve Festival
Feast on an array of Tropical Buffet offering festive all-time favorites. Enjoy Live Band entertainment and exiciting jungle-themed decorations.
Karangasem Ballroom, Priced at Rp495,000++ per person, two seatings: 5:30-7:30 PM and 8:00-10:00 PM
Stellar Beach Party New Year Celebration
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Grand Hyatt Bali and enjoy the beats of local DJ Martin Bayu, spinning the best hits of the decade. Indulge in Beach Bar & Snacks offerings, available for purchase. Secure your spot by pre-buying the F&B Vouchers package at Rp300,000++ per person before 31st December 2023 at 6:00 PM. The celebration kicks off from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM on 31st December 2023. Join Grand Hyatt Bali for a night of music and festivities as we welcome the new year in style.
Salsa Verde New Year Brunch
Indulge in a specially curated Italian Brunch by our skilled culinary team, featuring an array of delectable dishes. Enjoy the lively atmosphere with a Live DJ Performance, all priced at Rp495,000++ per person. Elevate your brunch experience further by opting for Italian-themed beverage packages, offering beers, wines, long drinks, and cocktails, available at an additional cost of Rp395,000++ per person. Join the brunch event starting from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM for a delightful combination of exquisite flavours and entertaining music.