Friday, 1 December 2023

Indonesia Expat
Featured Food & Drink

Festive Season Treasures at Grand Hyatt Bali

by Indonesia Expat
Festive Season Treasures at Grand Hyatt Bali
Festive Season Treasures at Grand Hyatt Bali

From festive celebrations to unique gourmet experiences, Grand Hyatt Bali invites guests to create holiday memories that will last a lifetime for you and your family.

Christmas Market

Experience the charm of the Christmas Market at Grand Hyatt Bali, where you can delight in traditional festive treats from our kitchen, explore a special wine and champagne market, and discover classic Christmas ornaments.

Veranda Lounge, 10th-26th December 2023, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Festive High Tea

Indulge in a splendid and leisurely afternoon with our Festive High Tea at the Veranda Lounge, offering a delightful selection of savouries and sweets inspired by the season. Relax and take in the breathtaking view of the Indian Ocean.

Priced at Rp295,000++ per couple, 16th-26th December 2023, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Christmas Eve Feast

Join Grand Hyatt Bali for an enchanting Christmas Eve Feast at the Karangasem Ballroom. Feast on an array of international buffets featuring festive favourites like Roasted Turkey. Enjoy Live Band entertainment, meet & greet with Santa, and vibrant jungle-themed decorations.

Priced at Rp495,000 ++ per person, two seatings: 5:30-7:30 PM and 8:00-10:00 PM

Indulge in Christmas BBQ Brunch and curated traditional Christmas dishes this festive season, priced at Rp495,000++ per person. Elevate your brunch with a beverage package, including beers, wines, long drinks, and cocktails, for Rp395,000++ per person. Experience the Christmas spirit at the Karangasem Ballroom from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM during the Christmas BBQ Brunch, featuring joyful decorations, a Santa meet & greet, and live music entertainment.

Extend your festive indulgence with tempting classic Christmas dishes at Garden Café’s Family Set Menu, accompanied by live music from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM, priced at Rp395,000++ per person. Celebrate Boxing Day Dinner at Watercourt with a Nusantara Buffet featuring Indonesian specialities, priced at Rp495,000++ per person. Enjoy Balinese live entertainment during two seatings from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

On 27th December, savour an exciting Mexican Barbeque buffet at Garden Café, accompanied by a Mariachi Band Performance, priced at Rp495,000++ per person, with two seatings from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM. Don’t miss these delightful culinary experiences on 25th, 26th, and 27th December.

New Year’s Eve Festival

Feast on an array of Tropical Buffet offering festive all-time favorites. Enjoy Live Band entertainment and exiciting jungle-themed decorations.

Karangasem Ballroom, Priced at Rp495,000++ per person, two seatings: 5:30-7:30 PM and 8:00-10:00 PM

Stellar Beach Party New Year Celebration

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Grand Hyatt Bali and enjoy the beats of local DJ Martin Bayu, spinning the best hits of the decade. Indulge in Beach Bar & Snacks offerings, available for purchase. Secure your spot by pre-buying the F&B Vouchers package at Rp300,000++ per person before 31st December 2023 at 6:00 PM. The celebration kicks off from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM on 31st December 2023. Join Grand Hyatt Bali for a night of music and festivities as we welcome the new year in style.

Salsa Verde New Year Brunch

Indulge in a specially curated Italian Brunch by our skilled culinary team, featuring an array of delectable dishes. Enjoy the lively atmosphere with a Live DJ Performance, all priced at Rp495,000++ per person. Elevate your brunch experience further by opting for Italian-themed beverage packages, offering beers, wines, long drinks, and cocktails, available at an additional cost of Rp395,000++ per person. Join the brunch event starting from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM for a delightful combination of exquisite flavours and entertaining music.

For bookings –> Christmas & New Year Specials

Related posts

Malaysians Face Extended Quarantine in Indonesia

Indonesia Expat

PON XX Papua 2021 Opening Ceremony

Indonesia Expat

Shinta Dhanuwardoyo, One of Indonesia’s Pioneering Women in Tech

Indonesia Expat

Marco’s Chop Shop: Creating More than Just a Haircut

Indonesia Expat

Immigration to Assess the Visa-free Visits Recipients

Indonesia Expat

Lion Air and Wings Air to Start Charging for Checked Baggage on Domestic Flights

Indonesia Expat