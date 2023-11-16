Embrace the Magical Festive Season at Merusaka Nusa Dua

Merusaka Nusa Dua warmly welcomes the magical festive season with joy, merriment, and togetherness through special recreational activities and exquisite dining events.

The festive activities begin with a Feast Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Gading Restaurant. Relish in Western and Asian flavours while being serenaded by Christmas carols performed by a children’s choir.

Embrace Christmas day with a Joyful Lavish Christmas Brunch at the Ja’Jan Bistro, where the season’s flavours are presented through a lavish buffet of expertly crafted delectable Western bites and complimentary free-flow non-alcoholic drinks. The little ones are invited to enjoy several kids’ activities, including face painting, cake decoration, and outdoor activities. Further enrich your festive mood as the bistro’s live music jazz duo is set to perform classic tunes.

The merriment continues on Boxing Day, 24th December, with a Black and White Seafood Barbeque Galore at the enchanting Main Garden. This unforgettable evening of Western and Asian culinary delights offers an array of delectable buffet menus, complemented by the captivating melodies of the resort’s talented quartet musician.

Merusaka Nusa Dua has also prepared special leisure activities during this holiday period, such as beach volleyball and Nusa Dua village tour, amongst others. The little ones can elevate their holidays full of holiday spirit with enticing Christmas-themed activities at Tamaya Kids Land. Some of these mentioned activities include card making, mask making, and many more.

Also Read Take a Break with your Family at Merusaka Nusa Dua

Just as 2023 ends on Friday, the Colorful Pool Party will have you gleefully indulging in a refreshing dip at the Beach Pool while enjoying signature cocktails and live DJ performances.

Moreover, the resort’s very own dining outlets (Ja’Jan Bistro, Gading Restaurant, and Homaya Restaurant) present a Blue and White New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner to ring in 2024. Savour the Mediterranean feast; a buffet menu featuring Western, Greek and Asian BBQ specialities. The Beachside Countdown Party has prepared an enchanting fireworks display to be held in the Main Garden adjacent to the beach from 10:30 PM to 12:30 AM. Join the dance floor, groove to the rhythm, and move to the beats of a live band and DJ performance.

Create fond, unforgettable memories with your family and cherish the comfort of your accommodation at Merusaka Nusa Dua, the stunning beachfront resort on the southern tip of the Island of the Gods this festive season. Discover more at www.merusaka.com to have a truly special holiday.