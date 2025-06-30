Jakarta Car Free Night Undergoing Location Assessment

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is still reviewing potential locations for the Car Free Night initiative, ensuring it won’t disrupt key economic and social activities in the capital.

To date, the Car Free Night (CFN) programme in Jakarta has yet to be finalised. The plan is for the activity to take place every Saturday evening along Jl. Jenderal Sudirman to Jl. MH Thamrin. However, a number of studies are still being carried out by the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government to ensure that the initiative does not adversely affect too many people.

The Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency, Syafrin Liputo, stated that the location for Car Free Night has not yet been determined. Several alternatives have been proposed, meaning it may not necessarily take place along Sudirman-Thamrin streets as is the case with Car Free Day (CFD).

“Yes, it’s possible. It may not be held on Sudirman-Thamrin. Several proposed locations will be discussed in detail,” said Liputo on Sunday, the 29th of June.

Previously, the Provincial Governor of DKI Jakarta, Pramono Anung, had stressed that the implementation of this policy would not interfere with important economic activities. He remarked that Car Free Night would certainly not disrupt wedding events at hotels in the Sudirman-Thamrin area, should this area be designated as a CFN location.

“I’ve said that [Car Free Night] must not disrupt wedding events at hotels along Sudirman-Thamrin, if that area is later designated as a car-free zone for the evening,” the Governor previously stated on Thursday, the 26th of June.