Let the Magic Begin at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

‘Tis the season! Immerse yourself in a world of enchantment and create cherished memories during the Festive season at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

As you marvel at our exquisitely decorated Christmas tree in the lobby, adorned with sparkling ornaments and carefully placed gifts, the magic of the season will instantly captivate you. Pullman Jakarta Indonesia team has curated a range of yuletide experiences, delectable dining offers, exclusive festive hampers and a memorable staycation, ensuring every celebration feels truly special.

Festive Staycation at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with an unforgettable staycation at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, available from December 24th to 25th, starting at Rp2,650,000++. This exclusive package ensures a magical experience for you and your loved ones, encompassing breakfast for two adults, special Christmas amenities and two complimentary playground tickets for Miniapolis at Plaza Indonesia.

For those seeking an elevated festive experience, indulge in our special dining and stay package, starting from Rp3,250,000++. This premium offering includes breakfast and a Christmas Eve Dinner at Sana Sini Restaurant on 24th December 2023, for two persons. Take advantage of our exclusive 10% off for additional persons or 50% off for children aged 6-12 years old.

As we bid farewell to 2023 and usher in the Glowing year of 2024, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia presents the Stay and Glow Staycation package, available from December 30th, 2023, to January 1st, 2024. Priced at Rp2,975,000++ per night, this package includes breakfast for two adults and two kids below 12 years old, exclusive Christmas amenities, two playground tickets for Miniapolis at Plaza Indonesia, and glowing party packs.

Elevate your New Year staycation with our special 2-night stay and New Year’s Eve dinner package, starting from Rp3,800,000++ per night, Includes breakfast for two persons, New Year’s Eve dinner at Sana Sini restaurant on 31st December 2023, for two persons and glowing party packs. Enjoy a special 10% discount for additional persons or 50% off for kids aged 6-12 years old.

Magical Hampers by Makaron Bakeshop

Delight in the art of gifting with Makaron Bakeshop’s exclusive hampers at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, meticulously handcrafted for your loved ones this festive season! Choose from three options: the Jolly Hamper, featuring four boxes of festive cookies at Rp750,000++, the Jingle House with five boxes of festive cookies alongside a charming Pullman Teddy bear at Rp850,000++ and the Noel Hamper, overflowing with seven boxes of Festive cookies at Rp1,000,000++.

Customise your hamper with a selection of cookies and Christmas cakes tailored to your preferences. Choose from an array of delectable options including Ginger Bread Cookies, Brunsli Cookies, Anise Cookies, Candy Cane, Chocolate Rocher, Fruit Cake, Stollen Bread, Cinnamon Star, Grissini, Biscotti, Minced Pie, Honey, Christmas Pudding and Ginger Bread Man Cookies.

Available until 14th January 2024.

Enjoy a 15% Early Bird Special for orders placed before 30th November 2023.

Christmas Celebration at Sana Sini

Gather around and celebrate Christmas with a feast at Sana Sini Restaurant. For Christmas Eve Dinner on 24th December, indulge in a special dinner featuring festive treats, premium meats, and a range of delectable dishes for Rp598,000++ per person. On 25th December, join the Sana Sini Christmas Brunch for Rp688,000++ per person from 12-3 PM, featuring an assortment of festive menus, live music, close-up magic, and exciting festive kids’ activities. Grab a special advantage of 15% off early bird if you book before 30th November.

Dazzling Celebration at Kahyangan Restaurant

Have an intimate and luxurious celebration with your loved one and experience exceptional dining experience while overlooking Jakarta’s cityscape. Indulge in a Teppanyaki Omakase at Rp5,600,000++ for two persons or choose from our legendary Shabu-Shabu, Sukiyaki or Yakiniku selections.

Available from 1st December 2023 to 1st January 2024 at Kahyangan Restaurant.

Magical Celebration at Le Chocolat

Join us for a festive celebration at Le Chocolat this December! Enjoy our Festive Afternoon Tea for Rp420,000++ (set for two) or indulge in our Saturday Festive buffet at Rp250,000++ per person. Treat yourself to our tempting hot cocoa at Rp95,000++ per glass or experience our unique spherical hot chocolate ball.

And for the little ones, join our Festive Chocolate Class starting 2nd December 2023, from 4 PM to 5 PM, where they can craft their chocolate creations for Rp200,000++ per kid, including a certificate and a goodie bag.

“Turkey to Go” by Makaron Bakeshop

Celebrate festive gatherings with the timeless Christmas tradition of our exquisitely prepared Roasted Turkey by Makaron Bakeshop. Savour the perfection of our 6 to 7-kilogram turkey, ideal for serving six to eight guests, priced at Rp3,500,000++. This special offering includes Giblet Gravy, Cumberland Sauce, Glazed Seasonal Root Vegetables, and Dried Fruit Stuffing. Ensure a seamless experience with reservations required 24 hours in advance.

Glowing 2024 at Sana Sini

Let us end well and start better! Welcome 2024 at Sana Sini Restaurant and celebrate the moment. Enjoy a sumptuous food spread with more than 50 selections of delectable dishes from around the world, and take a chance by trying our special year-end dessert selections.

Ring in the new year with style and welcome the glowing 2024 with a New Year’s Eve dinner buffet on 31st December 2023, for Rp788,000++ per person. Enjoy a wide range of cuisines accompanied by live music, a close-up magician and the 2024 countdown in the lobby area.

Make the first event of 2023 even better by attending our New Year’s Day brunch on 1st January 2024 at Rp688,000++ per person. Take a special discount of 15% off early bird if you book before 30th November 2023 and 10% off for booking between 1st to 17th December 2023.

