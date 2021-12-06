Beaujolais Nouveau 2021 Returned Offline

Originated in France, Beaujolais Nouveau celebrates the new wine of the harvest on the third Thursday of November.

Thus, the Indonesian French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) successfully held the biggest wine festival, Beaujolais Nouveau, on 26th November 2021. This marks the first offline IFCCI’s Beaujolais Nouveau since the pandemic hit, bringing a combination of culture and business.

The event at Mandarin Oriental Jakarta’s Ballroom was commenced with an opening speech from IFCCI’s President Philippe Augier, continued by French Ambassador H.E. Olivier Chambard who officially started the event with the first toast accompanied by Philippe Augier and H.E. Mohammad Oemar, Indonesian Ambassador in France. French and Indonesian professionals gathered, relished in glasses of wine and assisted buffet while having a chance to network with the community.

Beaujolais Nouveau 2021 is supported by Ambassade de France en Indonesie et au Timor Oriental and Atalian Global Services Indonesia, as the event’s main sponsor. Atalian’s participation in this event is a part of the #CleanIsANewCare campaign to reduce the spread of COVID-19 transmission by taking responsibility for shared public spaces.

Aside from that, Beaujolais Nouveau 2021 is sponsored by Danone Aqua, BNP Paribas, Bollore Logistics Indonesia, Mazars Indonesia, Natura Resort and Spa, Sinarmas LDA Maritime, San Miguel, AGS Indonesia, and Airstar. Several participants of Beaujolais Nouveau 2021 towards the end of the event won exciting prizes supported by Qatar Airways, The Ascott Limited, The Sultan Hotel & Residence, and Tugu Hotels.

Lights dimmed as the clock hit 10pm, enclosing the night’s festivities. The organisers at IFCCI expressed,

“We would like to thank all of the sponsors and participants that made the night into a huge success, and hope we all could gather again in Beaujolais Nouveau 2022.”