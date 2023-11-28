Celebrate the Spirit of Festivity at The St. Regis Jakarta

Indulge in the Iconic Flavour Journey Curated for a Joyful Season.

Embark on a sublime festive journey with The St. Regis Jakarta, where luxury and tradition are emulated throughout the hotel and curated to present experiences beyond the ordinary. Elevating the spirit of festivity, each venue at The St. Regis Jakarta unveils a symphony of extraordinary culinary experiences for guests to indulge in with their loved ones in this special season.

Nestled gracefully adjacent to the arrival lobby, The Drawing Room stands as the epitome of refined sophistication that presents the traditions of St. Regis Hotels and Resorts. The Drawing Room curated a special Festive Afternoon Tea overlooking the stunning Christmas Light Tree decoration in The Great Hall for guests while enjoying an opulent selection of Dammann Tea and Champagne packages orchestrated by Chef Kevin Lee from The St. Regis Jakarta.

The artisanal deli located at the heart of the hotel, Rosé, presents a tapestry of epicurean delights, festive cakes, and pralines graces Rosé including The King Cake, a puff pastry marvel with a concealed frangipani filling, and a hidden trinket within the almond paste, further elevating the indulgence. Special St. Regis Hampers are curated as the perfect festive gift which includes an exquisite array of wine, bottled cocktails, retail items, cookies, cakes, and more.

Bel Étage and J.J.A. curate a sumptuous brunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests are invited to a sumptuous brunch and dinner in a grand setting adorned with elegant Christmas decorations at Bel Étage every Sunday. At J.J.A., guests can indulge in a festive culinary journey featuring a 7-course set menu and off-menu wine pairings to the perfect dining experience throughout December. Indulge in the magic of Festive Cocktails at St. Regis Bar throughout December 2023, featuring up to five Christmas-inspired selections. From the classic and comforting Island of Spice to the refreshing Bloom of Celebration.

Immerse in festive celebrations with the St. Regis Culinary Indulgence In-Room Christmas and New Year Package available on 25th December and 31st December 2023. Pause in the heart of Jakarta and savour a delightful 5-course set menu featuring special Christmas-themed culinary creations. Experience personalised Christmas decorations on a mobile trolley for a touch of opulence in the comfort room. Anticipate a bespoke Christmas gift, enhancing The St. Regis’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and joy.

As the year draws to a close, enchanting festive-inspired themed countdown at Bel Étage, Pool Bar, J.J.A., St. Regis Bar, and The Drawing Room on 31st December 2023 is the perfect way to welcome the new year in the most extraordinary way at The St. Regis Jakarta.

For more information and reservations, please visit stregisjakarta.com or follow Instagram @stregisjakarta for more stories.