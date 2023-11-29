Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s “Dasha” 10th Anniversary: Spectacular Indonesian Performing Arts Showcase

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is excited to announce its grand celebration for the hotel’s 10th Anniversary, named “Dasha”, derived from Sanskrit and Balinese, both meaning “ten.”

Nestled on the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, this lavish beachfront resort has been the epitome of luxury and charm, offering guests an unforgettable experience that beautifully fuses Balinese authenticity with French

elegance.

The 10th-anniversary celebrations will be marked by a series of enchanting events that will captivate the senses and reflect the rich cultural tapestry of Indonesia. As part of the festivities, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is proud to present:

Experience luxury on Sunday, 17th December 2023, at the Sunday Brunch Festival at Cucina. The event boasts a spectacular celebration, including a fashion show, a giveaway of 10 Sunday brunch vouchers, live radio broadcast, and more, all open to the public.

Don’t miss the French-inspired Pop-Up dinner at Cucina, meticulously curated by Sofitel Ambassador Seoul, South Korea. The event, featuring the renowned French Executive Chef, Mikael Robin, takes place from 7th to 10th December 2023.

Indulge in an artistic journey with captivating exhibits by Nyaman Gallery at the resort from 6th December 2023 to 20th January 2024, showcasing contemporary art that seamlessly blends Balinese and French allure.

Not just exquisite events, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort also offers a special room promotion, ‘Magnifique Ten,’ starting from Rp3,100,000++ with a minimum 2-night stay. Get daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child, complemented by 10th-anniversary welcome amenities. As an added delight, guests will also receive an exclusive Sofitel limited edition pair of sunglasses as a special turn-down gift. To enhance your relaxation, we’re pleased to provide an extra 10 minutes for all massage treatments at Sofitel SPA.

The peak anniversary concert night – La Nuit Dasha will be held on 15th December 2023 featuring Indonesian singers and musicians, including Deredia and the famous Indonesian singer Giselle as they take the stage at the opulent Kecak Ballroom.

Join the commemoration in celebrating a decade of unparalleled luxury, cultural fusion, and memorable experiences that will surely make the month of December full of festivities.