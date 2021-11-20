Bali Bans Fireworks for NYE 2022

Bali Provincial Government will prohibit fireworks as a means of celebrating New Year 2022.

This decision relates to the prohibition of fireworks and processions that cause large crowds laid out by the central government in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to Bali’s Deputy Governor, Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati, his team has banned fireworks on New Year’s Eve since the COVID-19 outbreak in the archipelago.

However, the Bali Provincial Government will continue to carry out New Year’s celebrations with strict rules. He added that his team would limit the number of residents and tourists celebrating the new year at tourist attractions and other public places to 50 percent.

“In order to avoid the spread of COVID-19, colleagues in tourism and the COVID-19 Task Force will monitor the course of the Christmas and New Year celebrations according to the health protocols rules,” he said.

