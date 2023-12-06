W Bali – Seminyak Welcomes Jose Garcia Torrazza as the New Director of Food and Beverage

The stylish lifestyle luxury resort in Seminyak, W Bali – Seminyak is delighted to announce the appointment of Jose Garcia Torrazza as the new Director of Food and Beverage.

With over 12 years of distinguished experience in food and beverage operations management at luxury hotels in the Asia Pacific region, Jose brings a wealth of expertise and a successful track record to his new role.

In his new post, Jose will oversee and be responsible for the daily operations of food and beverage services of the hotel as well as lead the talented team – from the award-winning restaurants, Fire Restaurant and Starfish Bloo, to the vibrant bars, W Lounge and the best sunset destination on the island, Woobar Bali.

Jose’s impressive career includes notable stints at W Suzhou, W Koh Samui, and Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, where he played a pivotal role in opening and developing several acclaimed venues. Throughout his career, Jose has been recognised for his innovative and creative approach to food and beverage, setting himself apart by being unorthodox and taking measured risks.

His leadership has garnered multiple awards, including the prestigious Hotel Chinese Restaurant of the Year and Best New Restaurant of the Year accolades in 2018 for the Suzhou That’s Food & Drinks Awards. Jose was also instrumental in achieving the Rooftop of the Year 2022 B.A.D Award in Bangkok and setting a Guinness World Record for the largest Negroni cocktail in 2022 at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

Commenting on Jose’s appointment, Titus Rosier, General Manager ofW Bali – Seminyak says, “His wealth of experience and innovative approach make him the perfect fit for our team. I am very confident that his leadership in the Beverage and Food department will elevate our culinary offerings to new heights.” He also added, “We look forward to the exciting journey ahead and the exceptional contributions he will bring to our guests’ dining experiences.”

In his new role at W Bali – Seminyak, Jose envisions creating an innovative and vibrant dining experience that sets new standards for luxury, creativity, and curiosity in the hospitality industry. His commitment is to curate an exciting range of food and beverage concepts that showcase Bali’s cultural influences with an international twist, emphasising atmosphere and taste.

Jose plans to collaborate with renowned local and international restaurants and bars to bring unique dining experiences to W Bali. He also aims to elevate the cocktail culture by working with award-winning mixologists for Bar takeovers and creating innovative cocktails that push the boundaries of mixology.

“I am truly excited to join the W Bali – Seminyak team as the Director of Beverage and Food. My passion for pushing the boundaries in the culinary world aligns perfectly with W Hotels’ commitment to innovation and creativity,” says Jose.

“I am dedicated to curating an unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of Bali while incorporating international influences. Collaborating with local artisans and renowned mixologists, I aim to bring a fresh and authentic perspective to W Bali’s food and beverage offerings,” he added.

Outside of work, Jose is passionate about Harley-Davidson motorcycles and he is always part of the H.O.G group in every country he lives in. He also loves scuba diving and he looks forward to exploring the fascinating marine life in Bali.

Jose is contactable through [email protected].

For more information, please visit www.wbaliseminyak.com.