Festive Celebrations at the St. Regis Bali Resort

Immerse yourself in a season of lavish affairs at The House of Celebration and gather where captivating festivities are enveloped in decadent details and wonderment, where timeless rituals become a precious and lasting gift.

Embark on an exceptional stay as you explore the wonders of the underwater realm during this festive season. Book a two-night stay or more and unlock access to an exclusive underwater sanctuary. The St. Regis Bali Resort invites you to explore a planted coral reef and vibrant marine life just steps away from your luxurious accommodation.

Your “Coral Discovery” stay is inclusive of:

Daily breakfast for two persons

Luxury round trip airport transfer

One-hour snorkelling at The St. Regis Bali Resort’s Coral Reef for two persons (non-exchangeable & subject to weather conditions)

One-time professional resort photo shoot during your stay (not applicable for snorkeling or underwater photography)

This holiday season, allow The St. Regis Bali Resort to transform the joy of gifting into an exquisite celebration of elegance and thoughtfulness.

The Art of Sabrage

Discover and learn the timeless Art of Sabrage, a stunning celebratory technique for opening champagne first popularised during Napoleon’s reign, and an iconic ritual within the House of Celebration. Our expert guidance will equip you with the skills to always enjoy your Champagne in show-stopping style.

Rp3,799,000 net per person

Christmas Brunch

Boneka, 24th-25th December 2023, 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

Delight in an enticing array of culinary treasures, featuring our all-time brunch favourite – our celebrated lobster omelette, as we eagerly embrace the most enchanting season of the year. To add an extra touch of magic to your day, we have special surprises in store for the little ones, making it a truly memorable experience for all.

Starting from Rp999,000 net per person

Starting from Rp499,000 net per child (3–12 years old)

Christmas Buffet Dinner

Boneka, 24th-25th December 2023, 6:00 PM–10:00 PM

Transport yourself into a world of timeless holiday traditions at Boneka’s Christmas Eve Dinner, an evening of pure sophistication and delight. Savour a diverse and exquisite international spread, including the most cherished family classics and an enchanting surprise for the little ones from Santa Claus.

Rp1,850,000 net per person

Rp925,000 net per child (3–12 years old)

Christmas Degustation Dinner

Kayuputi, 24th-25th December 2023, 6:00 PM–10:00 PM

Embark on a gastronomic journey with our thoughtfully crafted menu, where every detail has been meticulously considered. Indulge in the allure of a captivating 6-course degustation experience set within Bali’s foremost dining sanctuary, right beside our mesmerising open kitchen. Or immerse yourself in the elegant ambience of our beachfront gazebo, where the tranquil Indian Ocean provides a serene and picturesque backdrop to your unforgettable evening.

Rp2,500,000 net per person

New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner

Boneka, 31st December 2023, 7:00 PM–11:00 PM

Celebrate cherished New Year traditions at Boneka. Embrace the mystique of our artisan-crafted interiors, enlivened by a dynamic live jazz band, as we usher in the festive spirit. Allow our renowned culinary team to guide you on a quintessential culinary journey, creating memorable moments, and end the evening on a high note with a delectable selection of desserts, making this New Year’s Eve truly unforgettable.

Rp3,100,000 net per person

Rp750,000 net per child

New Year’s Eve Degustation Dinner

Kayuputi, 31st December 2023, 7:00 PM–11:00 PM

As we welcome the New Year, revel in the intimate surroundings and cultured ambience of Kayuputi. Savour the exquisite flavours of our international degustation menu, featuring Asian-inspired haute cuisine. Elevate your dining experience with hand-selected wine and Champagne pairings from our award-winning Wine Spectator cellar.

Rp5,250,000 net per person

New Year’s Eve Cloud Nine Gala Dinner

Cloud Nine Terrace, 31st December 2023, 6:00 PM-10:00 PM

Join us for an unparalleled New Year’s Eve celebration at Bali’s Finest Address. Begin the evening with aperitifs and canapés on the Cloud Nine Lawn from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM, setting the tone for an extraordinary night. At 6:30 PM, the grand celebration unfolds at Cloud Nine Terrace, where an idyllic setting awaits. Indulge in a bespoke international set menu while being serenaded by alluring live entertainment. Dance the night away as the evening culminates in a dazzling fireworks display and a thrilling countdown. Make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable.

Rp9,700,000 net per person

Rp4,850,000 net per child (3–12 years old)

New Year’s Brunch

Boneka, 1st January 2024, 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

Boneka Restaurant offers interactive gourmet dining as vibrant and welcoming as its theatrical setting. Delight in dishes prepared by one of the island’s best culinary teams, presented at your table by our talented chefs.

Rp1,350,000 net per person (brunch package)

Rp675,000 net per child (3 – 12 years old)

Rp1,150,000 net per person (beverage package)

Share the Holiday Spirit with the Gift of Spa Indulgence

Celebrate the holiday season in style by sharing the gift of a perfect spa experience with your beloved. Immerse yourselves in a selection of exquisitely curated spa treatments, the ideal way to unwind during this festive season and as the year draws to a close. Each 90-minute gift voucher purchase includes a complimentary 30-minute foot massage to make it even more special. Share the joy and relaxation with those you cherish most. Gift Vouchers are available to purchase at Iridium Spa.

For more information on our festive dining options and experiences, please visit StRegisFestiveBooklet and reservation, please visit stregisbali.com or call +62 361 847 8111.