Festive Dining and Handcrafted Hampers at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

This holiday season, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is delighted to invite guests to celebrate their Festive Season in style.

From wonderfully handcrafted Christmas hampers to celebration brunches and dinners, Lyon and Cinnamon Restaurants will have you covered with a selection of dining packages that are sure to elevate your festive experience.

Festive Dining at Lyon and Cinnamon

Share the joy of Christmas with your friends and loved ones at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Lyon will present enticing festive buffets and brunches. Celebrated as a staple for every Christmas celebration since the 16th century, the classic Roast Turkey will be central to this year’s holiday feast, served with honey-glazed chestnuts, Brussels sprouts, baby potatoes, and homemade cranberry sauce. Other festive favourites include Beef Wellington, Honey Glazed Gammon Ham and mouth-watering Desserts produced from varieties of Chocolates and forest berries.

Lyon’s Christmas Eve buffet dinner will be priced at Rp1,200,000++ per person while the award-winning Lyon brunch will also be available on 24th December 2023, where guests are welcome to enjoy as many dishes as they desire from the a la carte menu in addition to the buffet offerings. The Lyon’s Sunday Brunch is priced at Rp988,000++ per person while the Christmas Day Brunch is available at Rp1,200,000++ per person.

For reservations, please contact Hello MO through call or WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email [email protected].

The family-friendly Cinnamon will be serving an all-you-can-eat dining experience featuring classic holiday dishes and an array of Asian and International buffet dishes. Cinnamon creates the perfect ambience for year-end celebrations with families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones with cheerful and colourful decorations to entertain the little ones. The Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet is priced at Rp788,000++ per person.

For reservations, please contact Hello MO through call or WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email [email protected].

Splendid Festive Hampers from The Mandarin Cake Shop

Treat your friends, family, business associates and loved ones to the exceptional range of Festive Hampers comprising a wide selection of festive delights. The Mandarin Cake Shop offers two themed festive hampers in an elegantly designed gift box namely the ‘Santa’ and ‘Rudolph’ hampers. Each hamper houses a selection of luscious homemade cookies including Reindeer Dasher as Chocolate Chip Cookies, Nutty Treat as Hazelnut Cookies, The Smell of Christmas as Cinnamon Cookies, The Grinch as Pandan Ginger Cookies, Santa’s Beard as Red Velvet and Cheese Cookies, and an exclusive luggage tag. The ‘Santa’ hampers include a bottle of 150 grams of organic raw honey. The Festive Hampers are available from 30th October to 31st December 2023 with prices starting at Rp799,000 net and enjoy a 10% early bird discount from 1st November to 4th December 2023.

To place your orders, please contact Hello MO through call or WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email [email protected].

‘Adopt A Snow Man’ CSR Programme: Making Christmas Wishes Come True!

At Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta, the spirit of giving shines even brighter during the holiday season. Guests and colleagues are invited to participate in the ‘Adopt A Snow Man’ program on 6th December 2023. Christmas is a time of wonder, magic, and joy, especially for children. However, not all children have the opportunity to experience the season’s full splendour. Therefore, this programme aims to share the joy of Christmas with more than a hundred underprivileged children under the care of Emmanuel Foundation & Rachel House.

Emmanuel Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the health and education of less-

fortunate people in Jakarta and West Java. Rachel House is also a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing palliative care and support to children with life-limiting conditions.

Through the ‘Adopt A Snow Man’ program, you can be a part of creating cherished memories for these brave little souls by collecting one or more Snow Men ornaments hanging on the hotel’s Christmas Tree, each containing a child’s name and wish. Guests can then drop the requested gift at the Concierge desk no later than 7th January 2024 to be delivered to the children.