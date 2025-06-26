Infinity Escape at Away Bali Legian Camakila

Thursday, 26 June 2025

Located in the heart of Legian, Away Bali Legian Camakila invites travellers to press pause and escape everyday life, just steps from the beach.

Away Bali Legian Camakila offers 117 comfortable rooms, including the well-appointed Deluxe Room as the lead-in category, and the spacious Camakila Suite. This four-star hotel blends contemporary design with a warm island ambience. Each room features a private terrace or balcony with views of lush gardens or the main pool.

Away Bali Legian Camakila is currently offering up to 30% + 10% off stays. Rates start from Rp1,800,000++ per night for a Deluxe Room, complete with a king-size bed and pool views. For those seeking more space, the Camakila Suite offers 100 square metres of comfort, featuring a four-poster bed, marble bathroom and a private balcony overlooking the ocean.

A highlight of any stay is the newly revamped Azaa Restaurant, now serving a Mediterranean-inspired menu in a warm, breezy setting. Guests can choose to dine indoors or by the pool, enjoying fresh, locally sourced ingredients and bold, vibrant flavours.

Weekly themed dinners further enhance the experience, including the All You Can Eat International BBQ every Sunday at Rp350,000 net per person, Mediterranean Night every Tuesday, and the Balinese Food Vaganza every Friday at Rp350,000 net per person, featuring traditional suckling pig and live fire dance performances.

Guests can also unwind at Salila Spa, a modern retreat offering indulgent Balinese massages, facials and salon services such as gel polish, hair braiding and eyelash treatments. Whether for a full pampering session or a quick refresh, Salila Spa adds a serene touch to your getaway.

With renowned surf spots, inviting cafés and lively beach clubs nearby, Away Bali Legian Camakila makes the perfect base to relax, explore, and make the most of your AwayCation in Bali.

For bookings and further information, visit awaybalilegiancamakila.com or contact stay@awaybalilegiancamakila.com.

