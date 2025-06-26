The Life of Tarmanto, a Chicken Noodle Seller

For over 35 years, Tarmanto has served bowls of warm chicken noodles with a heart full of gratitude, proving that a simple life can be a meaningful one.

Not everyone dreams of having a big job or working in an office. Some people find happiness in simple things, just like Tarmanto: a chicken noodle seller who has been running his small business since 1984.

Tarmanto started selling chicken noodles when he was 28 years old. Now, at around 60, he still stands behind his food cart every day. He begins at 11 AM and stays until after the evening prayers, around 8 PM.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I started back then and just kept going,” he said with a smile.

Selling chicken noodles is not a family tradition for Tarmanto. Before becoming a noodle seller, Tarmanto worked at an asbestos factory in Pulo Gadung. But he soon realised he preferred working for himself.

When asked what he likes about his job, he said, “It’s simple. No one tells me what to do. I manage my own time.”

This freedom makes him happy, even though there are days when sales are quiet. “Sometimes it’s enough, sometimes it isn’t. But I’m always thankful. It depends on how many people come to buy,” he continued.

Although life has not always been easy, Tarmanto has never given up.

“If business here is slow, I sometimes help my brother with his house projects at Taman Mini. It’s good to have other skills too,” he shared.

Tarmanto’s daily life is simple. After a day of selling noodles, he visits his grandchildren. He teaches us that we don’t need a fancy job or a lot of money to live a good life. What matters is doing honest work, being grateful, and finding happiness in the little things. His story reminds us that success is not only about wealth, but also about peace of mind and family.

“That’s what makes me happy,” he concluded warmly.