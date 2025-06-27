Polish rail-tech rolls onto Indonesia’s platforms

Indonesia’s railway sector is accelerating, from the construction of the East-West branch of the MRT metro to the launch of the Jakarta–Bandung Whoosh high-speed line. At the same time, Poland, one of the EU’s largest rolling-stock exporters, is breaking its own records: foreign sales of Polish rail vehicles reached PLN 7.39 billion in 2024, up 10.3 % on the previous year. These two trends will converge in late July in Jakarta, where the Polish Investment & Trade Agency (PAIH) will host a Polish National Pavilion at RailwayTech Indonesia 2025.

Indonesian modernisation—an opening for Poland

Poland’s rail industry keeps investing in new technologies such as hydrogen traction, high-speed platforms and digital maintenance. As a result, vehicles from Polish firms are running on five continents and are seen as reliable, modern and cost-competitive. PAIH’s “SME Internationalisation – Brand HUB” programme supports this expansion by organising joint promotional stands at key trade fairs.

After the Whoosh line’s success—over 8 million passengers in 18 months—the Jakarta government is channelling further billions of dollars into rail infrastructure. A JICA loan worth nearly USD 1 billion is financing a 25-km extension of the MRT network, and the Ministry of Transport plans to modernise freight lines on Java and Sumatra. Such projects need reliable, tropics-proven rolling stock, signalling and maintenance solutions—areas where Polish companies are strong. Polish trams, trains and freight wagons could be a top choice for Indonesian operators.

RailwayTech Indonesia—gateway to the region

RailwayTech Indonesia is South-East Asia’s largest rail-industry event, gathering rolling-stock manufacturers, component suppliers, signalling specialists and public and private operators. The 7th edition runs 29–31 July 2025 at JIExpo Kemayoran and is expected to host about 250 exhibitors from 25 countries and 15 000 professional visitors.

Within the Brand HUB pavilion, PAIH will not only provide Indonesian guests with B2B meeting space, a VIP lounge, film screenings of the latest Polish rail successes and on-site consultations with an industry expert, but will also give visitors the chance to talk one-on-one with four leading Polish suppliers who are travelling to Jakarta:

Medcom – a Warsaw-based power-electronics specialist whose silicon-carbide (SiC) traction converters cut energy use by ≈ 15 % compared with conventional designs; combined with onboard super-capacitors, total savings can reach ≈ 30 %. Medcom drives already power rolling stock in the USA, Turkey, Canada, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Ethiopia and beyond.

– a Warsaw-based power-electronics specialist whose silicon-carbide (SiC) traction converters cut energy use by ≈ 15 % compared with conventional designs; combined with onboard super-capacitors, total savings can reach ≈ 30 %. Medcom drives already power rolling stock in the USA, Turkey, Canada, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Ethiopia and beyond. ASCO Rail – designer and manufacturer of diagnostic instruments, test benches and wheel-set maintenance equipment for rail depots. Founded in 1988, the company now exports workshop technology to more than thirty countries across five continents.

– designer and manufacturer of diagnostic instruments, test benches and wheel-set maintenance equipment for rail depots. Founded in 1988, the company now exports workshop technology to more than thirty countries across five continents. Ster Sp. z o.o. – Europe’s high-volume producer of ergonomic passenger seats for buses, trams and trains, capable of delivering over one million crash-worthy, lightweight seats per year while tailoring designs to each operator’s comfort and safety requirements.

– Europe’s high-volume producer of ergonomic passenger seats for buses, trams and trains, capable of delivering over one million crash-worthy, lightweight seats per year while tailoring designs to each operator’s comfort and safety requirements. PESA Bydgoszcz– Poland’s largest rolling-stock manufacturer and a pioneer of zero-emission traction: its SM42-6Dn shunter is the first hydrogen locomotive certified for regular service in Europe and can work a full 24-hour shift on a single refuelling.

For follow-up enquiries after the fair, companies can stay in touch with PAIH’s Foreign Trade Office (ZBH) in Jakarta, located at the Indonesia Stock Exchange Building, Tower 1, 15th Floor, Jl. Jend. Sudirman 52-53, Senayan, Jakarta Selatan 12190;

Prospects for cooperation

Polish companies are coming to Jakarta with expertise in zero-emission propulsion, high-speed technology and predictive maintenance systems, while Indonesia has one of the region’s most ambitious rail-development programmes. Sharing a space at RailwayTech Indonesia 2025 is a chance to combine these strengths and accelerate the green transformation of rail transport in Southeast Asia.

See you in Jakarta!