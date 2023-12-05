Fairmont Jakarta Presents Experience of the Grandest Festive Celebrations

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry – An enchanting festive season at Fairmont Jakarta.

Glittering ornaments and twinkling lights abound – the joyous season is around the corner and Fairmont Jakarta is set to make this year-end season feel even more magical. Celebrate the holidays in true Fairmont Jakarta style – gather with loved ones and enjoy a fully interactive Pinkfong and Baby Shark-themed staycation and café, exquisite holiday afternoon tea, and sparkly dinners, with exciting dining experiences designed to inspire warmth and togetherness.

Fairmont Jakarta has curated delicious festive dining experiences for the whole family to enjoy, with a choice of several restaurants and bars, as well as private dining at Pod.

Enchanting Hampers

Designed with the celebration in mind, the elegant hampers are full of delightful holiday treats perfect for gifts. The Signature Hamper is priced at Rp888,000++, containing four types of homemade cookies, while the Iconic Hamper is priced at Rp1,688,000++, containing six types of cookies. Cookies selection to offer are Red Velvet, Green Grinch, Double Chocolate, Gingerbread, Chocolate and Oatmeal, and the classic festive must-haves, Nastar and Kaastengels. Until 8th December 2023, guests can pre-order the hamper and take advantage of a 20 percent early bird discount.

Festive At Home

Fairmont Jakarta offers the Festive At Home for people and families to enjoy delicious gourmet feasts at their tables. Offering only the finest food creations by the Hotel’s talented chefs, the extensive menu features a selection of succulent roasts, Italian classic comfort to Indonesian specialties. Each menu is beautifully presented and thoughtfully packaged, making even the smallest selection feel incredibly special.

For show-stopping main courses, guests can select from a range of family favorites menu such as the hotel’s signature Beef Wellington wrapped in buttery pastry and served with Pesto Marinated Chargrilled Vegetables, creamy Potato Au Gratin, and Green Pepper Sauce. Or if a taste of Paris is your preferred flavour, guests can enjoy exquisitely-made Salmon En Croute, served alongside Roasted Potato Salad Honey Mustard Dressing, Green Peas Purée, and delicate Dill Cream Sauce.

Carefully prepared and exquisitely presented, Fairmont Jakarta’s delicious delicacies are a true luxury to be shared with friends, family, or business partners. The pickup or delivery is available every day, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

A Joyful Family Staycation & Fun Family Adventure with Pinkfong and Baby Shark

If you are looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate the year-end holidays with your family, look no further than Fairmont Jakarta’s Pinkfong Baby Shark Café! Inspired by the lovely characters of Baby Shark and friends in its colorful underwater world, the Baby Shark cafe offers a variety of delicious Pinkfong-inspired creations, festive vibes, and a fully interactive dining experience that your kids will love.

To make your visit even more memorable, Pinkfong & Baby Shark themselves will be making a special appearance at the Pinkfong Café. From 18th-31st December these beloved mascots will greet your children with excitement and joy. Be sure to have your cameras ready to capture those precious moments with Pinkfong & Baby Shark. It’s an experience your little ones won’t want to miss. The Pinkfong Baby Shark Café opens daily from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

For the ultimate Pinkfong Baby Shark experience, kids and their parents can check in for a Pinkfong and Baby Shark-themed staycation at Fairmont Jakarta! When you stay in one of these specially designed rooms, your children will receive a delightful surprise in the morning. Imagine the excitement on their faces as Pinkfong or Baby Shark themselves give them a surprise wake-up call! It’s a magical way to start the day and create lasting memories for your family. In addition, families can partake in exciting family-friendly activities at the outdoor swimming pool and garden. Plus, kids get a complimentary Pinkfong toy to take home, a pizza-making activity, and up to Rp500,000 dining credit to spend at Pinkfong and Baby Shark Café!

The Grandest Dining at Spectrum Restaurant

Gather round with friends, colleagues, and loved ones for a festive feast at Spectrum Restaurant. The Restaurant offers a wide range of festive favorites in a glorious buffet and lives cooking stations, featuring classical dishes such as Roasted Turkey, Roasted Ham, and Stuffed Lamb with mint sauce, and traditional Christmas dishes Chicken Saltimbocca, Crackpot Scallop, Pumpkin Risotto and many others, along with other international favorites such as Sushi and Sashimi, Dim Sum, Pasta and Pizza and mouthwatering desserts. Little ones will delight in a live Christmas carols performance and a surprise visit from Santa, who will bring gifts and festive cheer.

Join us for a festive buffet to remember, the Festive Sunday Brunch is available at Rp728,000++, while the the Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Brunch are available at Rp988,000++, and the Christmas Day Dinner is available at Rp728,000++. On New Year’s Eve, guests can celebrate with a delightful dinner at Rp1,388,000++, including a glass of wine, and access the Countdown Party at K22 Bar Terrace or New Year’s Brunch with your loved ones at Rp828,000++.

Delightful Festive Dinner at VIEW Steak Bar

Situated on the 22nd floor of Fairmont Jakarta, VIEW Steak Bar combines a contemporary restaurant, bar, and lounge into one multi-faceted dining experience that makes quite the impression. For a more refined festive experience, VIEW Steak Bar presents a specially curated six-course set menu on Christmas Eve and a nine-course set menu for New Year’s Eve. The menu will excite the senses with its playful interpretation of contemporary Asian cuisine with a touch of European influence, complemented by the sparkling views of the Jakarta skyline and vibrant atmosphere.

The Christmas Eve Dinner at VIEW Steak Bar is available at Rp1,028,000++, and New Year’s Eve dinner is available at Rp1,988,000++, including a complimentary glass of sparkling or wine, and access to the Countdown Party at K22 Bar Terrace.

Indonesian Rijsttafel Dinner

This year, Fairmont Jakarta also offers Indonesian flavours to celebrate the closing of the year. In line with its name which refers to the year of independence of Indonesia, the 1945 Restaurant is the pioneer Halal-certified restaurant in a five-star hotel that specializes in upscale Indonesian cuisine.

Available at Rp498,000++, the set menu on 24th and 25th December 2023, includes Selada Pengantin, Oxtail Brenebon, Grilled Spicy Chicken with Rica-Rica Sauce, House-made Beef Tongue Satay, and includes a delicate Tabanan Gayo dessert. On New Year’s Eve, the Restaurant will serve an indulgent buffet of traditional Indonesian dishes. The dinner buffet is Rp828,000++ per person, including complimentary access to the Countdown party at the K22 Bar.

Classical Holiday Afternoon Tea at Peacock Lounge

Experience the joy of the holiday season with our Classical Holiday Afternoon Tea at Peacock Lounge, brimming with festive cheer. Guests can savour adorable classical holiday pastries such as Mr Santa Cherry Choux, Matcha Montblanc, House-made Eggnog Pannacotta, Banana Hazelnut Reindeer, Pistachio Festive Ball, Smoked Chicken Mille Feuille, and Lobster Tartlet. Indulge in a delectable menu that includes the buttery house-made scones, savoury sandwiches, and an assortment of sweets, while sipping on TWG Tea collections.

There is no finer setting to savour the essence of the season, from the gorgeous setting of the lounge to the delectable flavours. The afternoon tea is available daily until 15th January 2024 at Rp628,000++ per set, including tea or coffee for two persons.

Say Hello to 2024 at K22 Bar Terrace

Step into a world of opulence this New Year’s Eve with an unforgettable evening of celebration at K22 Bar Terrace. The perfect spot to sip on festive cocktails or mocktails with Jakarta’s skyline views from our 22nd-floor bar terrace. Prepare yourself for a night of extravagance with DJ performances, a photo wall, and a midnight surprise. Raise your glass and toast to future possibilities.

K22 Bar Terrace opens from 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM. The entrance fee is Rp250.000++, inclusive of a welcome drink.

Star-Studded Dining at Pod

A place where guests will always be made to feel special, Pod Dining is the perfect spot for couples seeking a more intimate yet impressive way to celebrate the festive season in style. Nestled in the Hotel’s private outdoor space, the luxurious Pod offers stunning views under the city skyline. Couples can delight in an elegant 12-course set menu dinner with premium wine, surrounded by flowers and elegant festive decor inside this private glass dome. The package includes one bottle of sparkling water or wine, a couple-spa treatment at the Fairmont Spa, and 1-night accommodation in the luxurious Fairmont Suite. Price is available upon request.

Cheers to the New Year

Ring in the New Year to spend the year-end holidays in Jakarta, as Fairmont Jakarta offers a staycation deal that includes festive dining. Guests can spend a Festive Holiday staycation between 24th December 2023 and 3rd January 2024, and enjoy complimentary daily breakfast, access to the K22 Bar Terrace countdown party for a stay period of 31st December 2023, and New Year’s Eve Dinner or New Year’s Day Brunch at Spectrum for two guests. The Festive Holiday package is priced from Rp7,500,000 net for the full three nights.

For more information or reservations on Fairmont Jakarta Festive Dining Offers please contact via

WhatsApp number +62815-9159-247, or email [email protected].

For a Festive Holiday Stay, please call +6221-2970-3333, or email [email protected]