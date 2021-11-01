Mimpi:  A Compelling Start-up Story

No sane person will reject the opportunity to have a great sleep on any given day.

Sleep is our most private of all private time, where we forget the tasks and responsibilities of our daily lives, and, moreover, rest our minds and bodies. We try to seize and enjoy it when we can. However, our sleeping habits have changed over the years as technology and social media seemingly crept into our bedtime.

These days people complain a lot about sleep deprivation, and we have come to realise our mattresses play a major role in getting a good night’s rest. Mimpi, a relatively new player in the online mattress market, is a company that understands the role mattresses play in customers’ sleeping habits.

Founded in Indonesia and made for Indonesians, Mimpi focuses on providing top-quality mattresses sold at a reasonable price for its consumers. Through testing and acknowledging feedback, Mimpi has designed Indonesia’s most highly-rated, premium and long-lasting mattresses that ensure a comfortable and sound sleep. Over the past two years, the company has built a strong reputation in the market from many thousands of customers happy with the company’s quality-driven products, excellent customer service, and positive purchasing experience powered by e-commerce technology.

An Entrepreneur Driven by Core Values

Frank, the founder of the Mimpi, brings his experience in law, finance, textiles, real estate development, hospitality management and e-commerce to connect technology with quality-driven mattresses. Being driven by quality craftsmanship and with the aim of delivering the best product, he spent a year of his time and effort to design the right technology for Mimpi’s mattresses.

Moreover, he has brought in the best-of-breed technology and products from Europe and works with expert manufacturers to produce the most comfortable mattresses. Made in Belgium, the top layer of each mattress is 100 percent natural latex, and so are the pillows. Mimpi is in partnership with a European-based natural latex manufacturer which provides the world’s highest quality latex, and Mimpi is the only mattress company in Indonesia using these 100% organic, imported materials. All products are highly comfortable for orthopaedic concerns and are hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial and anti-dust mite.

Mimpi’s establishment dates back to when Frank moved to Indonesia to be with his newlywed wife. In an attempt to find the right mattress for his new house, he began his search nearby the local mattress showrooms where one can find vast fields of mattresses neatly laid out under the buzz of fluorescent lights. Here, he was confronted with salespeople who were persuading him to buy mattresses without having the knowledge of any technology used within the mattresses, while offering him strange discounts which didn’t make sense at all.

Frustrated with the dodgy (at best) mattress buying experience, Frank decided to build a company that could offer best-in-class mattresses at affordable prices. Soon after, possessed by a new business idea that could revolutionise the Indonesian bedding market, Frank went home to Belgium to speak with industry professionals to design the perfect mattresses with a fresh and new look.

While providing affordable luxury mattresses, Frank has also broken the old paradigms of buying mattresses from physical stores by capitalising on the power of e-commerce to reach people.

Bringing Innovations into Indonesia’s Market

Mimpi is noted as the first Indonesian company to offer mattresses through e-commerce. This company addresses all consumers’ concerns who do not have any buying experience through e-commerce websites.

“E-commerce provides the right tools to allow people to shop safely and confidently with minimum fuss. We do not have physical stores, and we don’t plan on having any. Mimpi is 100 percent built upon e-commerce technologies,” said Frank.

Customers can test out the mattress to fully feel the relaxing sensation and improve sleep quality at home, noted Frank.

“It’s hard to choose the right mattress by putting your hand on it or laying down on it while you’re at a store for a few minutes. It takes a minimum of a week to decide if a mattress is a keeper,” Frank pointed out.

Therefore, customers will get a 10-year warranty with a 100-night free trial, as well as free delivery. The Mimpi mattress arrives at the customer’s home compressed and in a box, making it easy to deliver, handle and set up. The company imparts the message that it focuses more on quality than quantity.

Since the company has a very positive reputation across Indonesia owing to its quality-driven services, Mimpi is very optimistic about its future. “We do not plan to take on the whole world, but we are looking to provide the best quality mattress to the markets we currently serve. Our name is also aligned with these markets as ‘mimpi’ means ‘dream’ in the Indonesian and Malay languages, and in these markets, there is growing brand awareness and connection of that meaning and our brand,” explained Frank.

Today, Mimpi is heavily relying on digital media and social media programs to reach out to people. The company has already established its presence on all social media platforms from Facebook to YouTube and LinkedIn.

“We have been working on a fully integrated, digital marketing plan for more than a year, and have a lot of exciting campaigns in the pipeline,” added Frank. By continually exploring new ways to connect with the right audience, Mimpi is overcoming all the obstacles along its way into growing as one of the leading mattresses providers in Indonesia.

“Now, Mimpi is bootstrapped,” explained Frank. “This means that it is fully funded by its own profits and there is no backing money from any big investors. This means our future is our own to create, as we don’t have to answer to the kinds of investors that are interested in profit over quality, or the kind of investors that don’t understand the Indonesian market,” concluded Frank.

Mimpi is also currently refining its Hospitality Range, aiming to fulfil large corporate orders with a higher quality mattress at a lower price point compared to other corporate wholesale mattress companies. Mimpi is presently taking pre-orders from large villas and hotels. (To learn more about this wholesale range, email Mimpi General Manager Christian at [email protected].)

To learn more about Mimpi or find the perfect mattress for you, just visit www.mimpi.co.id. The company’s excellent sales staff are a WhatsApp message away if you need help finding the right mattress for you.