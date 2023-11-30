Exploring Jakarta’s Top Italian Restaurants

Ciao! Benvenuti nel nostro ristorante.

In Jakarta, Italian restaurants consistently satisfy culinary enthusiasts with their delectable Italian cuisine among the diverse array of international dining options. Pasta, Pizza, Risotto, and Ravioli never cease to delight the taste buds, and for the ultimate experience, it’s better to savour them in an authentic Italian restaurant. Here, we don’t only savour the exquisite cuisine but also soak in the authentic ambience reflective of Italian culture.

Indonesia Expat has explored the top-recommended Italian restaurants in Jakarta and let’s see which one is going to be your favourite.

Mamma Rosy

Mamma Rosy stands out as an authentic Italian dining experience in Jakarta, boasting an Italian owner and a unique selection of pasta dishes seldom seen in other Italian restaurants in the city. The establishment offers both indoor and outdoor seating, providing a generously spacious ambience.

Address: Jl. Kemang Raya No.58, Bangka, South Jakarta

Instagram: @mammarosy_jkt

Mike Pizza

Established in 2001, Mike Pizza emerged from the vision of chef Michele Cuozzo, also known as “Mike”. Over the years, Mike Pizza has dedicated itself to refining recipes and perfecting baking techniques. The success of Mike Pizza is attributed to the harmonious blend of traditional Neapolitan-style pizza and the innovative touch introduced by Chef Michele Cuozzo.

Address: Jl. Kemang Selatan VIII No.51, Bangka, South Jakarta

Instagram: @mikepizza.asia

Casa Alba Ristorante

Welcome to Casa Alba Ristorante, where a culinary journey through the roots and evolution of Italian cuisine in the heart of Menteng awaits. The restaurant stands as the epitome of Italian culinary excellence, providing a unique and authentic experience that seamlessly blends timeless traditions with modern flair. From traditional dishes passed down from generation to generation to innovative recipes that push the boundaries of Italian gastronomy, the menu showcases the very best of Italian cuisine.

Address: Jl. Surabaya No.38, Menteng, Central Jakarta

Instagram: casaalba.ristorante

Inferno The Grill

Inferno The Grill represents a culinary masterpiece born from the collaboration between our resident Chef Andres Felipe Gaibor and Chef Patron Roberto Fiorini. Offering a diverse menu of hot and flavourful dishes with global influences, mainly from Italy and South America. Notably, every item on the menu, from appetisers to desserts and main courses, is expertly prepared using charcoal as the primary cooking method, infusing a distinctive and fiery touch to each dish.

Address: One Satrio Mega Kuningan, Jl. Prof. DR. Satrio No.13, Kuningan, South Jakarta

Instagram: @inferno.grill

ORO Italian Restaurant

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Jakarta’s high-end lifestyle district, ORO Italian Restaurant & Lounge stands out for its exclusive and authentic Italian dining experience. Beyond its vibrant dining spaces, ORO Italian Restaurant adds a touch of sophistication to private functions and events. With seating for over 100 guests, modern facilities, and discreetly attentive service, it caters to a range of occasions from cocktail parties to corporate gatherings.

Address: Grand Kemang, Jl. Kemang Raya No.2H, Bangka, South Jakarta

Instagram: @orojakarta

Ambiente Ristorante

Ambiente, an eatery specialising in authentic Italian comfort food, is the perfect place to savour a delightful day. Wrapped in a blend of rustic and chic design, Ambiente effortlessly captures the essence of Italian style. Embracing any occasion you have in mind, whether it’s a leisurely Sunday brunch, a celebratory private party, or a laid-back dining experience, Ambiente promises an unforgettable taste of Italy.

Address: Aryaduta Menteng, Jl. Prajurit KKO Usman-Harun No.44-48, Gambit, Central Jakarta

Instagam: @ambienteristorante

Basilico

Basilico Ristorante was born from a simple yet profound idea: to share something original and personal with the public. Founded by Chef Michele Carpanelli, this restaurant embraces the Italian bistro concept infused with classic passion, creativity, and flair to bring fresh, healthy, and flavourful diversity to the table. The commitment to originality drives the customers to serve unique offerings to present a range of specials that are fresh to the Indonesian market.

Address: Gandaria City, GU Floor MG-01, Jl. Sultan Iskandar Muda, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta

Instagram: @basilico_ristorante_jakarta

Casa Cuomo Ristorante

Experience the warmth of Casa Cuomo Ristorante, a haven where the essence of Italian cuisine unfolds in a diverse menu curated with pride. At the heart of this culinary journey is Salvatore Cuomo, celebrated for pioneering Neapolitan Pizza, a maestro whose expertise has transported the authentic flavours of Neapolitan food from Japan to the vibrant city of Jakarta. Allow your taste buds to traverse the rich tapestry of Italian culinary delights in the welcoming ambience of Casa Cuomo.

Address: Jl. Gunawarman No.57, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta

Instagram: @casacuomo.id

Emilia Cucina Italiana

Emilia Cucina Italiana, nestled in the vibrant neighbourhood of Pondok Indah in South Jakarta, stands out as a culinary gem offering an authentic Italian dining experience. Boasting a warm and inviting ambience, the restaurant captivates patrons with its charming decor that mirrors the rustic charm of Italy. Renowned for its commitment to using high-quality ingredients, Emilia Cucina Italiana crafts a menu that showcases the rich diversity of Italian cuisine.

Address: Segitiga Pondok Indah, Jl. Gedung Hijau Raya No.294, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta

Instagram: @emilia.jkt

Sapori Deli

Sapori Deli presents an enthralling Italian-inspired urban café, seamlessly blending elements of a traditional barista bar, gourmet retail haven, bakery, and bistro. Designed as a meeting point, reading retreat, and a hub for both business dealings and friendly interactions, this establishment exudes an urban and laid-back atmosphere.

Address: Fairmont Jakarta, Jl. Asia Afrika No.8, Gelora, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta

Instagram: @fairmontjakarta

Osteria GIA

Osteria GIA stands as an embodiment of genuine Italian dining, boasting an extensive array of pizzas and pasta that showcase the culinary finesse of our dedicated Chef Tommaso Gonfiantini. This authentic Italian restaurant not only offers a delectable selection of traditional Italian delicacies but also introduces a unique twist to the conventional Italian dining experience.

Address: Plaza Indonesia, Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.30, Menteng, Central Jakarta

Instagram: @osteria.gia

Otto Trattoria

Situated in Sudirman, South Jakarta, Otto Trattoria invites you to savour a straightforward and genuine culinary journey, highlighting the rich flavours of Emilia Romagna. Embracing tradition, camaraderie, and meticulous ingredient curation, our trattoria presents an array of classic dishes and street food, fostering a relaxed and authentic dining ambience reminiscent of cherished home-cooked meals shared with dear ones.

Address: Citywalk Sudirman Mall, GF Floor #5, Jl. K.H. Mas Mansyur No.121, Karet Tengsin, Central Jakarta

Instagram: @lab.otto.trattoria

Il Mare, Hotel Mulia Senayan

Il Mare represents the pinnacle of Italian dining, designed to gratify your refined palate and captivate your senses through its elegant and contemporary ambience. Delight in a contemporary interpretation of Northern Italian cuisines crafted from top-tier ingredients served with impeccable attention to detail.

Address: Hotel Mulia Senayan Jakarta, Jl. Asia Afrika, Senayan, Central Jakarta

Instagram: @hotelmulia

Rosso, Shangri-La Jakarta

Rosso provides a warm and inviting atmosphere where guests can indulge in the genuine flavours of Southern Italian cuisine, complemented by an extensive selection of world-class wines that have been curated to enhance the overall dining experience, creating a convivial and informal setting for patrons to savour the richness of both the culinary offerings and the carefully chosen beverages.

Address: Lobby Level, Shangri-La Jakarta, Kota BNI Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 1, Central Jakarta

Instagram: @shangrilajkt

Roma Osteria & Bar

Dedicated to the simple joys of savouring delectable meals and exquisite beverages, Roma pays homage to the art of regional Italian home cooking under the culinary expertise of Chef Luca Pezzera. Nestled in the heart of Jakarta’s SCBD, Roma offers an expansive yet welcoming setting.

Whether you choose to relish an al fresco lunch featuring the most authentic Neapolitan pizza in town, expertly crafted by world champion pizzaiolo Pasqualino Barbasso, or opt for a leisurely dinner with tantalizing options such as the sublime spaghetti carbonara, the Trippa all Romana, or any of our many iterations of Cacio e Pepe, paired with a selection of fantastic Italian wines, Roma promises an indulgent culinary journey.