Singapore and UAE Ban Travels and Transits from Indonesia

The worsening COVID-19 case numbers in Indonesia have made the Singapore and United Arab Emirates (UAE) governments tighten their borders, including banning transits.

Singapore

The Singapore Health Ministry’s website wrote that it would limit entry permits for travellers from Indonesia who are not Singaporean citizens or permanent residents. Starting 12th July, all travellers with a history of travel to Indonesia in the last 21 days will not be allowed to transit through Singapore.

“Given the deteriorating situation in Indonesia, we will be tightening our border measures for travellers from Indonesia by immediately reducing entry permits for non-Singaporean nationals or permanent residents. Entry approvals may be considered where additional safe management measures are taken,” reads the statement.

Previously, those wishing to transit through Singapore were required to show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before leaving for Singapore. Under current regulations, valid PCR test results are those taken within 48 hours prior to departure.

“Travellers who cannot provide a negative PCR test result will be refused entry to Singapore. Permanent residents or long-term permit holders who fail to meet these new requirements may have their license cancelled,” added the written statement.

Meanwhile, travellers who get an entry permit are required to comply with the applicable regulations:

Quarantine for 14 days in a designated place

Perform a PCR test on the day of arrival and the 14th day after quarantine ends

Conduct rapid antigen tests on the third, seventh, and 11 days of arrival

United Arab Emirates

Indonesia is included on the list of countries that are prohibited from entering the UAE, along with Afghanistan, as of 11th July 2021. It is known that the ban is related to the soaring number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.

Anyone travelling from either Indonesia or Afghanistan within 14 days is also not allowed to enter the UAE.

“Transit passengers from Indonesia and Afghanistan will also be barred from entering the country. Transit flights travelling to the UAE and bound for these countries are exempt from suspension,” reports Gulf News.

Not only that, but the UAE also prohibits its citizens from travelling to Indonesia and Afghanistan, except with a number of urgent exceptions.

However, certain passengers are exempt from the suspension and are allowed to return to the UAE under several conditions, namely:

UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives

Holder of gold or silver dwellings

Diplomatic missions by the UAE and three countries, including administrators working in embassies

Official delegates and employers with prior approval

Essential work, limited to certain categories

These excluded categories must follow certain prevention guidelines which include:

10 days of quarantine PCR test at the airport, and on the fourth and eighth day entering the country The PCR testing period has been limited to 48 hours instead of 72 hours and all tests must be carried out by an accredited laboratory that issues results with a QR code