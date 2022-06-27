Singapore Tourist Phone Snatched in Kuta

A Singaporean resident named Latith Kumar Daga Chhagen Lal had their phone snatched at Jalan Bypass Ngurah Rai, Jangkong Sari alley, Kuta.

The incident happened on Friday 24th June at 6:15 pm local Bali time while riding a motorbike.

From the information gathered, at that time Chhagen was on the way to Bali Galeria mall, using Google maps on his wife’s cell phone. He got lost and entered a small alley. Not long after, the perpetrator came on a motorbike from behind and immediately took the cell phone.

“Before the incident, the victim had left the hotel and wanted to go to Bali Galeria Mall by motorbike,” said Head of the Sector Police Kuta, Police Commissioner Orpa SM Takalapeta on Sunday 26th June 2022.

When the Kuta Police Sector Operations Team, led by the Head of the Criminal Investigation unit, Police Commissioner Adjutant Made Sudarma and Second Police Inspector Adhi Waluyo visited the area around Jalan Raya Kuta, Badung received information about this incident, the police immediately tried to trace the whereabouts of the perpetrators.

As a result, when they saw the perpetrator crossing Jalan Bypass Ngurah Rai Kuta, the police immediately gave chase. Right in front of a mini-market, the perpetrator fell and was immediately arrested by officers. Chhagen’s cell phone was also successfully recovered and stored by the police.

During the interrogation process, the perpetrator admitted that he had previously been detained in Kerobokan Prison for two years because of a robbery case.

This case is currently still under further investigation.