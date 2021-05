Latest Quarantine Hotel List in Jakarta

There have been 14 hotels added to the list that people can quarantine in when landing in Jakarta.

Foreigners and Indonesian citizens arriving in Jakarta can choose from 39 hotels to undergo their mandatory quarantine when arriving from overseas.

Deputy Commander of the Integrated Joint Task Command Muhammad Saleh Mustafa issued a letter to the Chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) in the context of implementing the international travel health protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of hotels including the email details are as follows:

Note: the list of quarantine hotels may be cut or added over time