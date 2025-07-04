Friday, 4 July 2025

Caelum Dining and Lounge Elevates Culinary Experience at Ascott Kuningan Jakarta

Ascott Kuningan Jakarta proudly announces the grand opening of Caelum Dining and Lounge, its latest culinary gem located on the 11th floor.

Derived from the Latin word for sky, Caelum promises a transformative dining experience, seamlessly transitioning from a serene, light-filled café during the day to an elegant evening lounge.

Nestled within Jakarta’s premier luxury serviced apartments, Caelum offers a thoughtfully curated experience designed for the globally minded, the well-travelled, and those who move with purpose. The restaurant officially opened its doors on the 1st of July 2025, providing a delightful breakfast buffet, an all-day dining menu, and convenient room service for all Ascott Kuningan guests.

“We are incredibly excited to serve our guests even better — not only with the outstanding products and services of our serviced apartments but also with the exquisite cuisine from our very own restaurant,” said Mr Abdul Haris Sumarwan, General Manager of Ascott Kuningan Jakarta. “Our hybrid-concept restaurant aims to unite two distinct dining experiences under one roof, creating a versatile and dynamic space that adapts to the diverse preferences of both short-term visitors and long-term residents.”

Caelum’s menu reflects this spirit of fluidity: intentional, elegant, and grounded. Guests can expect a harmonious blend of international cuisine and authentic Indonesian flavours, integrating both casual and fine dining atmospheres to deliver a truly distinctive and personalised experience. Whether it’s a quiet morning espresso, a focused midday pause, or a crafted cocktail as the city lights dim, Caelum invites guests to savour each moment with clarity, comfort, and understated sophistication.

