Indonesia Grants Visa-Free Entry for Brazilian and Turkish Passport Holders

Indonesia has introduced visa-free entry for Brazilian and Turkish passport holders, allowing stays of up to 30 days for tourism, business, and medical purposes.

The Indonesian Ministry of Immigration and Corrections has announced a new policy granting visa-free entry for citizens of Brazil and Turkey. This visa exemption will officially take effect from Thursday, the 3rd of July.

The Acting Director General of Immigration at the Indonesian Ministry of Immigration and Corrections, Yuldi Yusman, stated that the visa-free entry was introduced following an evaluation with relevant institutions, as well as in accordance with the principle of reciprocity.

“The main consideration is that both countries have previously provided visa-free access for Indonesian citizens,” said Yusman, as quoted from the press on Thursday.

The policy for Brazilian and Turkish passport holders is officially outlined in the Regulation of the Minister of Immigration and Corrections Number 9 of 2025, which refers to Presidential Regulation Number 95 of 2024 concerning Visa-Free Visits.

Under the new policy, tourists from both countries will be permitted to stay in Indonesia for a maximum of 30 days and may be used for tourism, business meetings, and medical treatment. This visa-free period cannot be extended, nor can it be converted into any other type of residence permit.

Additionally, Yusman underscored that the visa-free policy would be implemented selectively in order to ensure that visiting foreign nationals are truly eligible and able to make positive contributions to Indonesia.

“We will continue to strengthen our monitoring of foreign visitors and consistently evaluate the implementation of this visa exemption in order to ensure that it remains in line with prevailing laws and regulations,” he concluded.