Festive Season at Bali Dynasty Resort

Embrace the holiday spirit at Bali Dynasty Resort! Create memories that last a lifetime, surrounded by the warmth of our “Make Friends for Life” atmosphere.
We’ve gone the extra mile to make this the most wonderful time of the year for you. We’ve created the perfect celebrations and special Christmas and New Year’s menus that capture the essence of the season.
Christmas at Bali Dynasty Resort will be filled with exciting entertainment and of course, delicious holiday cuisine to make it the perfect venue to celebrate with your loved ones! From delectable feasts to heartwarming traditions, we’ve prepared a host of special offerings that will elevate your Bali holiday experience.
Christmas Day Buffet Lunch
Celebrate the spirit of Christmas on 25th December 2023, at the enchanting H2O & Sen5es restaurants, where a festive extravaganza awaits from 12 pm to 2.30 pm. Revel in the joyous occasion with a delectable buffet-style feast, priced at Rp485,000 ++ per adult and Rp242,500 ++ per child. Savour the festive flavours accompanied by free-flowing soft drinks, while adults can enjoy the added delight of 1X BucksFizz, and children can relish 1X Angel’s Delight. The celebration will be heightened with live entertainment, creating a vibrant atmosphere, and the sweet melodies of Christmas carols will fill the air, making this a heartwarming and joy-filled Christmas gathering for all.