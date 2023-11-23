Festive Season at Bali Dynasty Resort

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style at Bali Dynasty Resort

Ring in the New Year in grand style at Bali Dynasty Resort’s H2O Restaurant, where a culinary extravaganza awaits from 7 pm to 10 pm. Priced at Rp400,000++ for adults and Rp200,000++ for kids under 12, this buffet-style dinner promises a feast for the senses. Families with children under 5 can join the celebration with complimentary access to the buffet.

Join Bali Dynasty Resort for a New Year’s Eve celebration filled with music, dance, and culinary delights, creating lasting memories as you bid farewell to the year past and welcome the possibilities of the year ahead.

Get Together at Gracie Kelly’s This Festive Season!

What could be better than hosting an appreciation party for your colleagues at Gracie Kelly’s? Get ready for a memorable dining experience with our exclusive Year-End Office Party Package.

As the clock nears midnight, the atmosphere will electrify with a DJ, live band, dance performances, lucky draws, and competitions at Gracie Kelly’s Irish Pub. Known for its vibrant ambience and delicious pub fare, Gracie Kelly’s will serve up an array of flavours, including ice-cold beers, cocktails, and the iconic Guinness. The festivities at Gracie Kelly’s operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended for the best experience.

For just Rp200,000 ++ per person, with a minimum of 10 attendees, Gracie Kelly’s is all set to offer you a signature Christmas set menu that will elevate your night with friends and colleagues to a whole new level.

Our dedicated team is here to enhance your celebration by providing party novelties throughout the night, ensuring that your gathering is not just enjoyable but also truly unforgettable. This special offer is available from 16th December to 31st December 2023.

Ready to make your reservation? Contact us at [email protected] and secure your spot for an office party experience that will be the talk of the town.