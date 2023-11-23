Festive Season at Bali Dynasty Resort

Thursday, 23 November 2023

Festive at Bali Dynasty Resort.

Embrace the holiday spirit at Bali Dynasty Resort! Create memories that last a lifetime, surrounded by the warmth of our “Make Friends for Life” atmosphere.

We’ve gone the extra mile to make this the most wonderful time of the year for you. We’ve created the perfect celebrations and special Christmas and New Year’s menus that capture the essence of the season. 

Christmas at Bali Dynasty Resort will be filled with exciting entertainment and of course, delicious holiday cuisine to make it the perfect venue to celebrate with your loved ones! From delectable feasts to heartwarming traditions, we’ve prepared a host of special offerings that will elevate your Bali holiday experience. 

Bali Dynasty Resort - Christmas lunch

Christmas Day Buffet Lunch

Celebrate the spirit of Christmas on 25th December 2023, at the enchanting H2O & Sen5es restaurants, where a festive extravaganza awaits from 12 pm to 2.30 pm. Revel in the joyous occasion with a delectable buffet-style feast, priced at Rp485,000 ++ per adult and Rp242,500 ++ per child. Savour the festive flavours accompanied by free-flowing soft drinks, while adults can enjoy the added delight of 1X BucksFizz, and children can relish 1X Angel’s Delight. The celebration will be heightened with live entertainment, creating a vibrant atmosphere, and the sweet melodies of Christmas carols will fill the air, making this a heartwarming and joy-filled Christmas gathering for all.

Christmas Day Buffet Dinner Bali Dynasty Resort Bali
Christmas Day Buffet Dinner
Christmas Day Buffet Dinner

On the enchanting evening of 25th December 2023, H2O restaurant invites you to a festive celebration from 7 pm to 10 pm. Indulge in a culinary delight with a buffet-style feast, thoughtfully crafted at Rp375,000 ++ per adult and Rp187,000 ++ per child. Quench your thirst with the free-flowing goodness of soft drinks or juices, adding a refreshing touch to the festivities. As you savour the delectable offerings, immerse yourself in the lively ambience enhanced by live entertainment, ensuring an unforgettable Christmas experience filled with joy and merriment.

Celebrate New Year's Eve in Style at Bali Dynasty Resort
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style at Bali Dynasty Resort

 

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style at Bali Dynasty Resort

Ring in the New Year in grand style at Bali Dynasty Resort’s H2O Restaurant, where a culinary extravaganza awaits from 7 pm to 10 pm. Priced at Rp400,000++ for adults and Rp200,000++ for kids under 12, this buffet-style dinner promises a feast for the senses. Families with children under 5 can join the celebration with complimentary access to the buffet.

Join Bali Dynasty Resort for a New Year’s Eve celebration filled with music, dance, and culinary delights, creating lasting memories as you bid farewell to the year past and welcome the possibilities of the year ahead.

Get Together at Gracie Kelly’s This Festive Season!
Get Together at Gracie Kelly’s This Festive Season!
Get Together at Gracie Kelly’s This Festive Season!

What could be better than hosting an appreciation party for your colleagues at Gracie Kelly’s? Get ready for a memorable dining experience with our exclusive Year-End Office Party Package.

As the clock nears midnight, the atmosphere will electrify with a DJ, live band, dance performances, lucky draws, and competitions at Gracie Kelly’s Irish Pub. Known for its vibrant ambience and delicious pub fare, Gracie Kelly’s will serve up an array of flavours, including ice-cold beers, cocktails, and the iconic Guinness. The festivities at Gracie Kelly’s operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended for the best experience.

For just Rp200,000 ++ per person, with a minimum of 10 attendees, Gracie Kelly’s is all set to offer you a signature Christmas set menu that will elevate your night with friends and colleagues to a whole new level.

Our dedicated team is here to enhance your celebration by providing party novelties throughout the night, ensuring that your gathering is not just enjoyable but also truly unforgettable. This special offer is available from 16th December to 31st December 2023.

Ready to make your reservation? Contact us at [email protected] and secure your spot for an office party experience that will be the talk of the town.

