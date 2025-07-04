Kiara Ocean Place Becomes Bali’s Go-To Lifestyle Residence

Blending contemporary European design with laid-back island charm, Kiara Ocean Place redefines Bali living with spacious serviced apartments, thoughtful amenities, and a tranquil retreat moments from the beach.

Perfectly nestled between the fashionable boutiques of Seminyak and the lively coastal energy of Berawa, just 200 metres from the sands of Batu Belig Beach, Kiara Ocean Place introduces a refreshing concept of stylish island living — design-forward serviced apartments offering the space, sophistication, and comfort so often missing from Bali’s typical accommodation options.

This boutique residence presents 62 elegant apartments and penthouses, thoughtfully crafted for travellers seeking the warmth and spaciousness of a real home, rather than yet another anonymous hotel room. Each apartment is a visual delight, featuring chic, contemporary European interiors accented by graceful architectural arches that lend the building its distinctive charm.

A Fresh Approach to Island Living

From expansive one-bedroom units to luxurious two-bedroom penthouses ranging from 80 to 160 square metres, every fully furnished apartment invites residents into a sanctuary of natural materials, warm palettes, and airy, open-plan layouts. Flooded with sunlight from generous windows and complemented by private balconies offering picturesque views of either the sea or lush island greenery, these residences effortlessly balance style with comfort.

“We’ve been absolutely thrilled by the incredible response since launching,” shares the Kiara Ocean Place team. “It’s clear that travellers value something unique — a beautifully designed space offering room to breathe, unwind, and genuinely feel at home. The enthusiastic demand and glowing reviews reflect just how distinctive these residences are within Bali’s competitive market.”

Kiara Ocean Place has swiftly attracted an eclectic mix of guests — from digital nomads and young professionals to couples and families — all drawn by the rare combination of inspired design, prime location, and flawless hospitality.

Amenities That Enhance Every Day

The amenities further enrich the experience: guests can choose between two inviting swimming pools, unwind or energise in the modern gym, or boost productivity in the chic co-working lounge equipped with ultra-fast Wi-Fi, starting at an impressive 50 Mbps and scalable to 500 Mbps. Daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, attentive concierge services, and the rarity of secure underground parking all underscore the property’s thoughtful attention to detail.

Each apartment is fitted with a fully-equipped, spacious kitchen — a standout feature in Bali — complete with premium appliances from LG, Modena, and Miele. The living areas are carefully designed for both elegance and practicality, featuring intelligent layouts, ample built-in storage, and meticulously selected furnishings that invite guests to settle in and feel truly at ease.

An Unbeatable Location with a Peaceful Retreat

Located just steps from Bali’s best-loved restaurants, buzzing cafés, and lively nightlife — and only moments from the beach — Kiara Ocean Place enjoys an enviable position in one of the island’s most desirable coastal enclaves. Yet, step inside and you’ll discover a serene atmosphere, purposefully created for those who relish vibrant living without the accompanying chaos.

For further details or to arrange your own taste of exceptional island living, contact: manager@kiaraoceanplace.com.