TAUZIA Hotels Provides Special Offers During Ramadan

TAUZIA Hotels is offering a 20 percent food and beverage discount for breaking fasts this Ramadan through dine-in and delivery.

This limited offer is valid at all hotels of the well-known TAUZIA International Management network in major destinations in Indonesia such as Bali, Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Batam, Malang, and other big cities.

The early bird promotion is available for the order period until 12th April 2021. A “Buy 5 Get 1 Free” promo for each menu purchase iftar is also available for early birds on 13 April-12 May 2021.

TAUZIA Hotels also offers a 30 percent discount for booking meeting packages this Ramadan. This promotion is available for guests who will hold meetings until 12th May 2021. For guests who order a maximum of 10 rooms, they will get a meeting room with a capacity of 20 people for free.

“We welcome the holy month of Ramadan by providing attractive promotions to our loyal guests”

Customers can take advantage of this opportunity to plan iftar with family and friends. Guests who wish to conduct business activities can also be carried out in our hotel chain safely and comfortably,” said TAUZIA Hotels Corporate Director of Marketing, Irene Janti.

Get attractive promotions by ordering through Tokopedia, Shopee and Blibli with the promo “Buy 3 Room Vouchers Get 1 Free” – period until 12th May 2021.

Reservations can be made via the tauziahotels.com website or direct reservations by phone, email and WhatsApp business to the guest choice of hotel.

Please visit the tauziahotels.com website and social media @tauziahotels for more information.