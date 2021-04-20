Orhun Denizoglu, New General Manager of JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta has recently appointed Orhun Denizoglu as its new General Manager.

Orhun will be responsible to continue the exceptional service for the five-star hotel situated in the Golden Business Triangle of Mega Kuningan, Jakarta.

With his new role, Orhun conveys, “I am very excited to be back in Indonesia with JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta.

I look forward to leading this excellent team to create elevated experiences for our guests, drive revenues and strive for continued success for our hotel.”

Known for his extensive experience as a hospitality professional with Marriott and other prestigious international hotel chains, he brings valuable knowledge. Orhun began his journey with Marriott International in 2001 at The Ritz-Carlton Istanbul, Turkey. He joined The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Hotel & Spa as Assistant Director of Banquets in 2007 and has advanced progressively in various leadership roles in the F&B department across the Middle East and the Maldives.

Orhun first encountered Indonesia in 2013, where he joined JW Marriott Hotel Medan as Director of Food & Beverage. He later joined the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit & Marriott Executive Apartments as Director of Operations where he played a key role in growing market share for both properties with innovative revenue strategies and strong financial acumen. Orhun’s most recent assignment was with Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel, Thailand as Hotel Manager, a title he held since 2019.