Discover the Ultimate Fun-filled Tropical Family Getaway at DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro this School Holidays

Make the Most of the School Holidays with an Extraordinary Family Experience Amidst Jakarta’s Largest Lagoon Pool and Fun-filled Weekend Kids Activities by Buumi Playscape

The school holiday is the perfect time for children to take a well-deserved break, and there is no better way to spend it than by making joyful memories with loved ones. Renowned as one of Jakarta’s most family-friendly hotels, DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro invites families to enjoy the ‘Tropical Family Getaway’, a special school holiday campaign offering a vibrant mix of educational and entertaining kids’ activities from 23 June to 13 July 2025.

Specially curated for young guests, the program includes weekend playground activities in collaboration with Buumi Playscape, one of Jakarta’s leading creative play hubs. Families can look forward to screen-free fun, combining hands-on learning with active play during select weekends: 27–29 June, 5–6 July, and 12–13 July 2025.

Family Weekend Highlights Include:

Tropical Lei Craft & Sand Ice Cream Creation – Creative sensory crafts to spark young imaginations.

Pretend Play: The Beach Market – Role-playing fun in a tropical-themed setup.

Aqua Zumba & Aquarobics – Energetic water-based activities at the lagoon pool.

Beach Ball Hockey & Puppet Show – Interactive outdoor games and storytelling in the Makara Garden.

Balloon Creation & Coloring – A calm creative session at the Kids’ Club.

Activities are grouped by age and interest, with some open to all ages and others requiring prior registration. All sessions are supervised by trained staff and take place across dedicated family zones such as the Kids’ Club, Lagoon Pool, Kids’ Pool, and Makara Garden.

“This school holiday campaign is all about creating those little magical moments for families, where children can play, create, and connect, while parents relax knowing their kids are having a blast in a safe, enriching environment. It is a tropical-style holiday, right here in the heart of Jakarta,” said Sebastian Goldmann, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro.

Book ‘Sweeten Your Stay’ for Added Perks

Enhance your family experience by booking a King Deluxe Room or Suite under the ‘Sweeten Your Stay’ package, available via the hotel’s website. Kids will love the cosy tent setup and welcome treats. Guests booking a Suite will also receive an exclusive Jungle Kids set.

Other family-friendly perks include:

Daily breakfast for two adults and two children

25% off food and beverages during your stay

Signature DoubleTree Chocolate Cookie upon check-in

24-hour fitness centre (indoor and outdoor)

Central location with a resort-style ambience

Complimentary Wi-Fi

To book, visit: jakartadiponegoro.doubletree.com

WhatsApp: +62 811-1917-4608

Phone: +62 (21) 5095 5800