Lily Wijaya Appointed as General Manager of Aloft South Jakarta

Lily Wijaya has been appointed General Manager of Aloft South Jakarta (previously Aloft Jakarta TB Simatupang).

With more than 25 years of hospitality mostly spent with Marriott International, Lily will be overseeing the total operation and development of the 170 urban-inspired rooms, one spacious ballroom, eight meeting rooms, and three food and beverage outlets: WXYZ, Fraya, Southside Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Aloft South Jakarta at such a pivotal time and to be able to lead such amazing talent from the property.

Taking up the new challenges that come with this role is really exciting. I look forward to upholding our position as the ultimate lifestyle and business hotel in Jakarta,” said Lily.

A mother of two sons, Lily is an avid foodie who enjoys watching movies and sightseeing with family and friends. She found her true passion in the field when she joined Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers as the Director of Catering and Convention Services in 1999. In 2003, she quickly advanced to the position of Director of Sales and Marketing and has served in several executive positions holding key responsibilities since then.

Conversant in the Surabaya market, Lily joined JW Marriott Hotel Surabaya in 2006 as Director of Sales and Marketing. She continued to show exemplary leadership and assumed various key leadership roles such as Director of Rooms in 2010 and Resident Manager in 2012. During her 10-year tenure, the property was awarded various accolades including the Highest Market Share RevPar-Index Quarterly Awards and the 2012 EDGE Excellent Award for Delivering Guest Expectation.

Prior to her current role at Aloft South Jakarta, Lily’s recent assignment was with Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian as its General Manager. This achievement made her the first woman to be the General Manager at Marriott in Indonesia, supporting all women in their career leadership program. She also co-chairs Indonesia Business Council-Bali since July 2020.

