Farubai: The Bicycle Rental Man at Kota Tua

Jakarta never runs out of inspiring stories, and one of them is about Farubai. I met Farubai at Jakarta’s Kota Tua, and we had a warm chat about his life and work.

Farubai is a bicycle rental man in the area of Kota Tua Jakarta (Jakarta Old Town). Originally from Semarang, Central Java, he now resides in the capital. He first came to Jakarta in 1989, trying various jobs until he settled into his current role as a bicycle rental man in Kota Tua in 1992. He moved to Jakarta because of the difficulty in finding work in his hometown, which pushed him to make a living in the capital. “In my village, finding a job is tough,” he shared.

Every day, from 8 AM to 8 PM, Farubai stands by in Kota Tua with his three bicycles, which he owns and maintains himself. The colourful and charming bikes are a popular attraction for visitors who want to experience the classic feel of cycling around the old town. Visitors can rent one of his bikes for Rp25,000 per half hour. His main customers are usually families and young people, most of whom come in the late afternoon once the heat has begun to fade, making his business busiest as the evening approaches.

As with any job, being a bicycle rental man comes with both joy and challenges. For Farubai, the job may not be overly exhausting, but it certainly requires patience. Working outdoors brings its challenges, from the changing weather to the unpredictable schedules of tourists.

Holiday periods are busy for Farubai. Meanwhile, on regular days, he patiently waits for tourists eager to relive the nostalgia of riding an old-fashioned bicycle. “On regular days, it’s the bikes looking for visitors. But on holidays, it’s the visitors looking for bikes,” he said with a smile.

At the end of our conversation, Farubai shared a message for anyone searching for a job or pursuing any line of work. For him, what matters most is that the work is honest and brings blessings. “Whatever work you do, as long as it’s halal, it will be blessed, inshallah [God willing],” he firmly said.

Through his work as a bicycle rental man, Farubai demonstrates that patience and sincerity can bring happiness and well-being. Now, he has become a part of Kota Tua’s life, with his unique, classic bicycles marking his place in this historic area.