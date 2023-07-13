Rp150,000 Foreign Tourist Levy Imposed to Enter Bali Per 2024

The Provincial Government of Bali will collect Rp150,000 or around US$10 from foreign tourists who wish to enter the Island of the Gods, which is planned to be implemented in 2024.

“We put it in rupiah so that they (foreign tourists) do not have to follow the dollar exchange rate. We have set Rp150,000 for when they come to Bali,” said Bali Governor I Wayan Koster at the Bali Regional People’s Representative Council office on Wednesday, 12th July 2023.

Foreign tourists will be charged before the arrival gate, such as at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, where the payment can be made electronically.

The proceeds from these levies will be the regional original income of the Bali Provincial Government, which will be used to build tourism infrastructure on the Island of the Gods.

“The proceeds from this levy will be managed by regional officials and relevant parties in a planned, directed, targeted, transparent, and accountable manner,” he said.

This levy for foreign tourists is in accordance with Law Number 15 of 2023 concerning the Province of Bali. This regulation allows the Provincial Government to obtain funding sources in the form of levies for foreign tourists travelling to Bali, which are regulated by Regional Regulations.