A Time to Gather, Celebrate, and Unwind 

From joyful Easter celebrations to relaxing Eid getaways, discover curated experiences designed to bring families and friends closer at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta.

Indulge in exquisite dining, luxurious stays, and moments of serenity.

A Joyful Easter Feast at Lyon

Gather with loved ones and celebrate the spirit of Easter with Saturday Easter Brunch at Lyon. Indulge in a delightful spread of French delicacies, from foie gras, French cheeses, seafood, and roasted beef to decadent holiday-themed desserts. Enjoy the warm and festive ambience, perfect for creating cherished family moments on this special day. A Joyful Easter Feast at Lyon is available at IDR 898,000++ per person on 19 April 2025.

Extended Relaxation

Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with our Extended Relaxation offer at The Spa. Enjoy a complimentary 30-minute extension when you purchase a 90-minute treatment, available weekdays from 10am to 12pm during April.

Celebrate Eid with a Memorable Stay

Celebrate the joy of togetherness and the spirit of Eid with a luxurious stay in the heart of Jakarta. Enjoy 15% off when you book a two-night stay, making your Eid holiday truly special in the heart of Jakarta. Available from 28 March to 7 April 2025, the offer includes daily buffet breakfast or exclusive Club Lounge access for two adults and two children under six years old, hotel credit of IDR 350,000 net per room per night for Food & Beverage and Spa, a 24-hour suite stay, and exciting kids’ activities on selected dates.

Halal Bihalal Dining Offers

Share the spirit this festive season with a memorable Halal Bihalal at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta. Choose from three exceptional dining experiences:

Li Feng – Indulge in a refined set menu featuring handcrafted dim sum, flavorful soups, and signature main courses by Chef Yang Guojian (IDR 398,000++ per person).

Lyon – Savor a three-course French set menu, perfect for an elegant and intimate gathering (IDR 288,000++ per person).

Cinnamon – Enjoy a lavish buffet featuring authentic Indonesian and international favourites, ideal for larger gatherings (IDR 528,000++ per person, minimum 20 guests, available from 7–30 April 2025).

For reservations and more information, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com/jakarta or contact HelloMO at +62 (21) 2993 8888.

About Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

With our renowned Indonesian hospitality and service, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta offers exemplary personalized service in luxurious surroundings. Located in the heart of the city, the hotel is an oasis of 21st-century luxury with 272 spacious guest rooms, including 24 suites and a variety of award-winning restaurants and bar concepts, which become the meeting place of choice for hotel guests and the local community. The state-of-the-art meeting and banqueting facilities also provide the best venues for both business and social events. For more information and reservations visit www.mandarinoriental.com/jakarta.