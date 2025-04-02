LUXURY WEEKEND ESCAPE AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL, JAKARTA

Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily routine at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Experience the Luxury Weekend Escape, a special offer designed for those looking to enjoy a short getaway in the heart of the city. With its prime location, the hotel provides convenient access to luxury shopping, cultural landmarks, and dining experiences, making it an ideal choice for a weekend retreat.

The Weekend Escape offer includes:

Complimentary daily breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children up to 6 years old.

Enjoy a special welcome amenity.

Enjoy hotel credit IDR 500,000 nett per room per night on Food and Beverage and Spa.

Complimentary upgrade to next room category (subject to availability).

Complimentary late check-out until 3pm (subject to availability).

Additional benefits are available when you log into or join Fans of M.O.

With rates starting from IDR 2,400,000++ per night, guests can immerse themselves in an unparalleled city getaway, complemented by Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and thoughtful hospitality. Experience an unforgettable weekend escape where relaxation meets indulgence.

For reservations and more information, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com/jakarta or contact us HelloMO at +62 (21) 2993 8888.

About Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

With our renowned Indonesian hospitality and service, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta offers exemplary personalized service in luxurious surroundings. Located in the heart of the city, the hotel is an oasis of 21st-century luxury with 272 spacious guest rooms, including 24 suites and a variety of award-winning restaurants and bar concepts, which become the meeting place of choice for hotel guests and the local community. The state-of-the-art meeting and banqueting facilities also provide the best venues for both business and social events. For more information and reservations visit www.mandarinoriental.com/jakarta.