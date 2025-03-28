Ascott Kuningan Jakarta & Somerset Grand Citra Jakarta Celebrate Ramadan With CSR Initiative At Cut Meutia Mosque

In the spirit of Ramadan, Ascott Kuningan Jakarta and Somerset Grand Citra Jakarta have undertaken a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at Cut Meutia Mosque in Menteng, a historic landmark in Jakarta. This initiative underscores their commitment to giving back to the community while preserving cultural heritage.

Originally built in 1912 as an office for Dutch architects, Cut Meutia Mosque is now one of Jakarta’s architectural treasures and a significant place of worship. Recognising the importance of heritage conservation and social responsibility, Ascott Kuningan Jakarta and Somerset Grand Citra Jakarta have actively contributed to maintaining the mosque’s historical beauty.

As part of this initiative, the team carried out cleaning activities both inside and outside the mosque, ensuring a welcoming and comfortable environment for worshippers during the holy month. Additionally, essential groceries were distributed to support the needs of the mosque’s community.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and community engagement, we are honoured to contribute to both the upkeep of this historic site and the well-being of the local community. Through this initiative, we hope to foster a spirit of togetherness and generosity during Ramadan,” said Abdul Haris, General Manager of Ascott Kuningan Jakarta & Somerset Grand Citra Jakarta.

This initiative forms part of the ‘Ascott Takes Part’ Ramadan campaign, in which each Ascott property carries out meaningful activities throughout the holy month. The campaign will culminate in a grand event on Friday, 14 March 2025, at the SAPA Indonesia Foundation in Bintara, Bekasi. At this event, all Ascott properties in the Jabodetabek area will unite to distribute thousands of meal boxes to those in need.

This CSR activity is a key component of Ascott’s broader efforts to support local communities and preserve cultural heritage. By integrating environmental stewardship with meaningful social contributions, Ascott Kuningan Jakarta and Somerset Grand Citra Jakarta continue to uphold their commitment to corporate citizenship.

The initiative aligns with ‘Ascott Cares’, a programme dedicated to fostering a culture of care and bringing hospitality to people and the environment. With Ascott’s expanding global presence, the organisation is committed to making a positive impact on communities while respecting diversity and equity. Through such efforts, Ascott seeks to build resilient and prosperous communities wherever it operates, anchored in strong community support and cultural heritage.