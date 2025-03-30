Peach Flavors Asia in SIAL Interfood 2024 expo

SIAL Interfood 2024, held from November 13 to 16 at the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Jakarta, showcased Indonesia’s dynamic food and beverage industry.

The event featured over 1,200 exhibitors from 25 countries, including 150 local SMEs, highlighting the sector’s growth, which saw a 10.17% increase in Q2 2024.

As one of Southeast Asia’s largest food expos, SIAL Interfood 2024 presented innovations across various sectors, including food and beverages, catering services, and the HORECA industry.

The campaign “Peach Flavors Asia” co-funded by the European Union participated with great success at the trade fair SIAL InterFOOD 2024, on 13-16 of November 2024, JIExpo Kemayoran Jakarta, Indonesia, Hall C3, Stand No: C335.

The expo visitors had the opportunity to learn more about the European canned peaches from Greece, receive informational material about high-quality European standards, and discuss the possibility of further business collaboration opportunities.

The campaign “Peach Flavors Asia” co-funded by the European Union is dedicated to promoting high-quality European canned peaches produced under the strictest food safety standards. The primary objective is to introduce as many consumers as possible to these exceptional products, enhance product awareness, and offer them the opportunity to relish the exceptional taste of European excellence.