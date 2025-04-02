Saturday, 5 April 2025

Chaos on Bali Flights: Passenger Attempts to Open Emergency Door

by Indonesia Expat
Chaos on Jetstar Bali Flights

There has recently been chaos on two Jetstar flights between Bali and Melbourne.

On Monday evening, a plane flying from Bali, Indonesia, to Melbourne, Australia, had to turn back after a passenger attempted to open the emergency door. On an earlier flight on the same route, a fight broke out between two men on board.

The woman who tried to force open the emergency door was removed from the airport by local authorities upon arrival in Bali. “The aircraft returned to Denpasar (Bali airport, ed.) after a disruptive passenger attempted to open the door and acted aggressively towards the crew,” Jetstar told the press regarding the Monday evening incident. The woman has been banned from flying with the airline.

The flight tracker for the Monday evening flight clearly shows where the pilot turned the aircraft around over the Indian Ocean. Several videos of the turbulent flight are also circulating on social media.

One such video shows two men fighting on board a different flight, from Melbourne to Bali. According to rumours, the heated argument began over a reclining seat and escalated into violence, requiring intervention from fellow passengers and crew members. According to Australian news outlet 7NEWS, the airline is still investigating the incident.

