Sensatia Botanicals Debuts Natural Skincare for Kids with New Personal Care Line

Expertly crafted for children aged 5 to 12 years old, each product in the collection is specially formulated to cleanse and nourish delicate skin and hair.

Sensatia Botanicals, known for its commitment to using only the finest natural ingredients with sustainable practices in its beauty products, is thrilled to expand its assortments with the launch of its latest line: the Natural Kids Care Collection. Formulated to cater to sensitive skin types, this selection of bath essentials not only cleanses and hydrates but also enhances the bathing experience with its signature subtle and sweet aroma.

Each product in the Natural Kids Care Collection is specially formulated with delicate and sensitive skin in mind. The formula is enriched with rice extract, known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an ideal ingredient for sensitive skin. Mango extract is added for its hydrating and nourishing properties, providing complete care for children’s delicate skin and hair. Crafted with a clinically tested and hypoallergenic formula to cater for the safety and sensitivity of children’s skin aged 5 to 12 years old, this collection includes:

Kids Refreshing Body Wash features a formula that gently cleanses and balances moisture levels without drying out the skin. Tropical fruits and rice extract work together to hydrate and nourish all skin types. Gentle enough to use every day, this refreshing body wash provides hydration and makes bath time fun in the process.

Kids Refreshing Body Lotion provides a rich blend of botanical ingredients that restores and retains skin moisture for instant comfort. Mango seed butter moisturizes and contains high concentrations of vitamin C, while rice extract and olive oil hydrate and protect sensitive skin against irritants. Your child's skin will be left feeling soft and incredibly soothed.

Kids Refreshing Shampoo features a hypoallergenic formula that has been dermatologist tested to ensure that it is gentle for even the most sensitive scalp. Rice extract and jojoba oil are deeply hydrating to nourish hair and promote hair growth. The fruity extract blend gives the shampoo its refreshing tropical aroma that is sure to be a hit with little ones.

Kids Refreshing Conditioner is designed especially for kids with vitamin-rich ingredients that replenish and strengthen all hair types including curly hair. Rice extract, jojoba oil and mango seed butter hydrate hair strands and prevent tangles. They also work to reduce scalp irritation and nurture sensitive skin.

Kids Refreshing Toothpaste cleans teeth and gums while providing anticavity protection. The addition of xylitol freshens the breath and helps maintain oral health for stronger teeth and healthier gums. Kids will enjoy the sweet citrusy flavour, making it easier for parents to encourage good brushing habits.

Kids Refreshing Bath Kit provides a complete kid's care collection to gently pamper and nourish children's skin. Little ones can have fun washing away impurities and getting pampered with the Kids Refreshing Toothpaste, Kids Refreshing Shampoo, Kids Refreshing Conditioner, Kids Refreshing Body Wash and Kids Refreshing Body Lotion.

Refill pouches made of recyclable plastic are also available for Body Wash and Shampoo. This enables customers to reuse their heavy plastic containers and decant the product from the pouch that is using 75% less plastic materials that are easier to recycle than its heavier counterpart.

The Natural Kids Care Collection is not only good for children’s skin and hair, but also for the environment. Each product in the collection is packaged in eco-friendly packaging that is made from sustainable materials and can be recycled, providing both a practical and responsible choice. In addition, all products in this collection feature a biodegradable formula, as they are composed of natural ingredients that break down easily into the environment. These products contain zero toxic chemicals that greatly diminish the potential to pollute groundwater making it safe even when rinsed down the drain and ends up in water systems. Sustainable packaging combined with biodegradable formulas is part of our actions to reduce our carbon footprint.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Natural Kids Care Collection to our range of personal care products. As a company that prioritizes safe and healthy skincare, we believe that everyone, regardless of age, deserves the benefits of natural ingredients in their personal care routine,” said Michael Lorenti Jr., Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals. “With the launch of this collection, we have completed our personal care range for the whole family, catering to every age group. We are excited to provide parents with a natural and gentle option for their children’s skincare needs, and we hope that this collection will become a household favourite.”

Retailed starting from IDR 80,000, this collection is available for purchase starting on 9th March 2023 in all Sensatia Botanicals stores as well as on the official website.

For more information about Sensatia Botanicals, please visit www.sensatia.com.