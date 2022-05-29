Group of Wild Monkeys Turned Over a Restaurant in Buleleng

Wild monkeys have messed up one of the restaurants in the Tua harbour area, Lovina, Buleleng and made tourists panic and feel scared.

The animals have been reported frequently roaming the area. In addition, some of the eateries in the area are known to serve the local dish of fried bananas, the monkeys’ favourite.

According to Putu Eka Ariawan, the owner of the restaurant where the monkeys caused the mess and panic, it was so scary that it made tourists afraid to visit.

Ariawan also admitted that he was worried that the raging monkeys would turn the restaurant’s kitchen into their territory after successfully stealing food ingredients.

The local residents even called the Fire Department to catch the monkeys who were troubling the residents. Moreover, it is said that there were several other animals roaming around.

Head of Bumi Panji Sakti fire department, Made Subur, said that this was the first time there was a monkey arrest case. Usually, the personnel are only asked to deal with the problem of snakes on properties or dogs trapped in wells.

The call for the fire department was made because there is a fear that the presence of the wild monkeys in the Tua Harbour area will discourage tourists from visiting if not handled properly.