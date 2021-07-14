TAUZIA Hotels: Loyalty Programme and New Website Integration

TAUZIA HOTELS LAUNCHES THE INTEGRATION OF LOYALTY PROGRAMME AND NEW WEBSITE ON DISCOVERASR.COM

TAUZIA Hotel Management, a member of The Ascott Limited, launches the integration of the My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty programme to be part of ASR (Ascott Star Rewards), as well as the new website, an online booking platform on discoverasr.com.

Existing MTP members can sign up for an ASR membership and receive a 25 percent discount eVoucher when they link their MTP account to their new ASR account. MTP Friendly and Unique tier members will also be matched to ASR’s Silver and Platinum tiers respectively.

MTP members can exchange their MTP points for ASR points and receive 2,000 ASR bonus points when they complete their first exchange. Members will start earning ASR points thereafter and the MTP programme will end by 31st December 2021.

In addition, the integration of TAUZIA hotels is also proven by launching the new website on discoverasr.com to unify its separate brand websites on one single global online travel booking platform. discoverasr.com provides guests with one-stop access to Ascott’s more than 400 serviced apartments, co-living spaces and hotels with a total of about 77,000 units, across more than 190 cities in over 30 countries. This includes more than 10,000 units across 61 properties under TAUZIA hotels, which are available for the first time on Ascott’s online booking platform.

The new discoverasr.com features Ascott’s 14 award-winning lodging brands, namely Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, Fox Lite and POP!. With a cleaner and more intuitive user experience, guests can easily find their home away from home with Ascott as they discover their next travel destination.

Members of Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), can now filter search for ASR participating properties, which’s a highly requested feature amongst ASR members. The new feature enables ASR members to quickly identify and book the best deals at ASR participating properties to maximise their membership privileges. ASR members can also easily redeem their ASR points to offset the total cost of their stay.

“This integration is to escalate digital transformation, to improve our guest experience and also to support our fast-expanding business. TAUZIA Hotels is now part of Discover ASR to unify our brands on one single global online travel booking platform,” said Director of Marketing at TAUZIA Hotel Management, Irene Janti.

“The addition of the TAUZIA room inventory onto discoverasr.com and the conversion of the members from TAUZIA’s loyalty programme to ASR members are major boosts to our digital transformation journey. We look forward to reaping greater marketing synergies, onboarding new properties more easily and widening our online and loyalty offerings as we continue to grow our portfolio.”

The Discover ASR mobile app was also launched in October 2020 to provide ASR members with greater conveniences and flexibility. The app has received over 177,000 downloads since its launch. Through the mobile app, ASR members can search for deals, manage their membership and redeem ASR points, perform mobile check-in and check-out, and make contactless payments. The app’s latest features include allowing guests to customise their stay by sharing their pre-arrival and in-stay requests, earn ASR points if they opt-out of housekeeping service as part of Ascott’s Go Green initiative and share feedback on their stay through a pulse survey in the mobile app. The app’s features will be progressively rolled out to more properties.

Please visit discoverasr.com and @tauziahotels on social media for more information and reservations.