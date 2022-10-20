Physically Shop Sensatia Botanicals in Yogyakarta

Sensatia Botanicals, Indonesia’s leading natural beauty care brand, has opened its first location in Yogyakarta, precisely at Pakuwon Mall Jogja (previously known as Hartono Mall Yogyakarta).

This new outlet marks the company’s 26th store nationwide. The store offers more than 150 natural products ranging from skincare to personal care made with all-natural ingredients, guaranteed to be cruelty-free with a selection of vegan-friendly and pregnancy-safe ranges.

“We hope that the presence of this outlet will answer the needs of Sensatia Botanicals’ loyal customers in Yogyakarta to get their favourite products at ease,” said Michael Lorenti Jr., Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals.

Opening year-round, Sensatia Botanicals in Pakuwon Mall Jogja welcomes visitors starting from 10am-10pm local time at the Upper Ground Floor. Upon entrance, visitors will be greeted by highly-trained beauty consultants that are on hand for skincare and body care recommendations, as well as tailored consultations focusing on individual unique skin concerns.

Visit www.sensatia.com for more details on Sensatia Botanicals.