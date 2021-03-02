DKI Jakarta Exits the COVID-19 Red Zone

DKI Jakarta has managed to exit the COVID-19 red zone, based on data indicating the COVID-19 risk zoning map dated 21st February.

The COVID-19 Handling Task Force reported via covid19.go.id that the data on 21st February was showing that 16 districts and cities remain at red zone status, meaning they are at high risk for virus transmission.

The recent data shows a significant decrease from the previous period on 14th February which recorded 44 districts and cities with the red zone status.

The following is a list of 16 districts and cities that are classed as red zones as of 21st February: