Must-Visit Family Destinations in Bali for All Ages

Bali is more than a romantic escape or a surfer’s playground; it’s also a treasure trove of family-friendly activities and experiences that create lasting memories.

From thrilling water parks to animal encounters and cultural adventures, the island offers a diverse range of things to do with kids. Whether you’re travelling with toddlers, tweens, or teens, these family-friendly spots cater to every age and interest.

From sporty adventures to splash-filled wave pools, Bali serves it all with heart. Blending nature, culture, and adventure, the island proves to be a dream destination where family fun takes centre stage and kids can experience just as much magic as the grown-ups.

Mai Main Canggu

Located just minutes from Echo Beach, Mai Main Playground in Canggu is Bali’s largest and most action-packed play destination for kids. Blending outdoor excitement with indoor adventures, this family-friendly venue offers everything from a flying fox, mini train rides, and a lagoon-style pool to interactive games, sand play, and animal feeding zones. Supervised by trained staff, the playground ensures both fun and safety, giving parents peace of mind while children explore. With weekend foam parties, dance and cooking classes, and plenty of room to roam, Mai Main delivers a playful mix of learning, creativity, and all-day fun for little adventurers.

Address: Jl. Padang Linjong No.8, Canggu, Badung

Contact: +62 812 3733 9353

Instagram: @maimaincanggu

Waterbom Bali

More than just Southeast Asia’s leading waterpark, it is a lush tropical escape where high-adrenaline fun meets thoughtful sustainability. Spanning over 5 hectares, the park features 24 world-class slides, tranquil pools, and shaded gazebos, all seamlessly integrated into thriving green spaces that preserve over half of the area’s native flora. From gravity-defying rides like Climax and Boomerang to the laid-back Lazy River and swim-up bar, Waterbom offers the perfect balance of thrill and chill. Beyond its attractions, the park is committed to eco-conscious operations, with initiatives in organic farming, water reuse, and energy reduction. Guests can also enjoy a diverse selection of gourmet dishes made from locally sourced ingredients, a far cry from typical theme park fare.

Address: Jl. Kartika Plaza, Tuban, Kuta

Contact: +62 361 755 676

Instagram: @waterbombali

AeroXSpace Adventure

Bali’s largest indoor adventure park, opened in August 2024 in Sanur, offers a gravity-defying, space-themed playground across a fully air-conditioned facility with convenient parking. Designed to inspire all ages, from toddlers to teens and adults, the park features 26 multilevel attractions, including Indonesia’s first Launch Pad free-fall slides, AeroXCourt moon-like trampoline court, a Space Coaster, Stellar Rope Course, and a dedicated Toddler Space. AeroXSpace prioritises both excitement and safety, with international-standard facilities and trained staff ensuring an inclusive, device-free adventure. Families can enjoy themed playhouses, augmented-reality bouldering, and separate Galaxy and Luna Lounges offering food, refreshments, and serene viewing decks.

Address: Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No. 999, South Denpasar

Contact: +62 878 1699 1999

Instagram: @aeroxspace.adventure

Clip ’n Climb Bali

Indonesia’s first official Clip ’n Climb centre, a thrilling indoor climbing playground in Sanur, is suitable for all ages. Spanning over 1,500 square metres and open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM, the centre offers more than 25 unique climbing walls and 90+ routes reaching up to 9 metres, from beginner-friendly challenges to adrenaline-packed favourites like Astroball, Vertical Drop Slide, and Stairway to Heaven. Safety is a top priority: guests receive training, wear EP® walls and Trublue® auto-belay systems, and enjoy full supervision. After climbing, visitors can refuel at the 8A vegetarian restaurant offering plant-based comfort food and artisanal pastries. With secure, spacious parking, free Wi‑Fi, and optional fast passes, Clip ’n Climb Bali doubles as a family adventure hub, corporate event space, and safe climbing gym.

Address: Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No.524, Sanur, Denpasar

WhatsApp: +62 811 3828 1111

Instagram: @clipnclimb_bali

Devdan Show at Bali Nusa Dua Theatre

Devdan Show, performed at the modern Bali Nusa Dua Theatre, is a captivating cultural spectacle that takes audiences on a dramatic journey through Indonesia’s diverse regions: from Bali and Java to Sumatra, Kalimantan, and Papua. This award-winning performance, held three to four nights weekly, blends traditional dance, dynamic acrobatics, contemporary flair, and special effects into a seamless 90‑minute narrative. Designed for all ages (including families), Devdan Show features standout acts like fire performances, aerial silk stunts, and tribal rhythms, all presented in an immersive, air‑conditioned setting.

Address: Bali Nusa Dua Theatre, Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, Komplek ITDC Nusa Dua

Contact: +62 361 770 197

Instagram: @devdanshow

Paintball Jimbaran Bali

Paintball Jimbaran Bali delivers high-energy fun with a family-friendly twist, perfect for adventurous parents and older kids looking to bond over something beyond the usual holiday activities. The venue recreates the thrill of battle with jungle terrain, mock warzones, and strategic challenges in a safe, guided environment. Each session includes full gear like a uniform, mask, body protector, and more (excluding shoes). It’s not just play, it’s teamwork, exercise, and memory-making rolled into one. Whether you’re planning a family outing or a group activity, Paintball Jimbaran Bali offers an exciting way to get everyone moving, laughing, and working together.

Address: Jl. Pura Pengulapan Banjar Angasari No.22, Ungasan, Jimbaran, Badung

WhatsApp: +62 823 4027 9725

Instagram: @paintballjimbaranbali

The Amazing Taman Safari Bali

Home to over 1,000 animals, including Sumatran tigers, African lions, and zebras, the park invites guests to explore through daytime safari rides, close-up animal encounters, and even thrilling night safaris. Visitors can dine at Tsavo Lion Restaurant—face-to-face with majestic lions—or unwind at the luxurious Mara River Safari Lodge. Beyond wildlife, the park showcases rich Indonesian heritage through performances like the Bali Agung show and the newest addition: Varuna, an immersive dining experience that combines theatrical storytelling, state-of-the-art visuals, and a multi-course meal.

Address: Jl. Prof. Dr. Ida Bagus Mantra No.Km. 19, Serongga, Gianyar

Contact: +62 361 950000

Instagram: @balisafari

Bali Bird Park

Bali Bird Park in Gianyar, just outside Ubud, is a two-hectare sanctuary home to over 1,300 birds representing 250 species from across Indonesia and beyond. This award-winning park blends thrilling entertainment with hands-on learning: families can enjoy free‑flight bird shows like the “Bali Rainforest” and “Basic Instinct” shows, interactive feedings of pelicans and rainbow-hued lorikeets, and visits to the Komodo dragon exhibit. The park’s immersive habitats are embedded within a botanical wonderland of orchids, palms, and rare tropical plants. There’s also a 4D cinema, open-air restaurants, prayer rooms, and accessible facilities.

Address: Jl. Serma Cok Ngurah Gambir Singapadu, Batubulan, Sukawati, Gianyar

Contact: +62 361 299352

Instagram: @balibirdparkofficial

Kemenuh Butterfly Park

In Gianyar’s verdant Kemenuh village just south of Ubud, Kemenuh Butterfly Park is a two-hectare sanctuary showcasing over 500 butterflies from around 14 local tropical species. Wander along shaded, paved paths through lush garden enclosures under netted canopies, where vibrant species, like the Common Cruiser, Swallowtail, and the majestic Attacus Atlas moth, flit among tropical blooms. Visitors gain insight into the butterfly life cycle via an informative lobby exhibition and a pupa room with live chrysalis reveals. Open daily, it’s an accessible 20 to 30-minute drive from Ubud. The park doubles as a research centre and offers souvenir displays of preserved specimens alongside its live collections.

Address: Jl. Ir. Soetami, Kemenuh Kelod, Sukawati, Gianyar

Contact: +62 878 5549 3397

Instagram: @kemenuhbutterflypark

Bali Zoo

Located in Gianyar, Bali Zoo spans 14 hectares of lush tropical forests and houses over 400 animals across 100+ species, ranging from native Indonesian wildlife to exotic African and Australian inhabitants. The park offers immersive experiences, including breakfast with orangutans, elephant encounters, behind-the-scenes tours, and night safaris, providing unique and personal wildlife interactions. Engaging daily programs feature animal feedings, informative keeper talks, and a bird show that delights all ages. Featuring family-friendly amenities such as a children’s playground, on-site café and restaurants, and air-conditioned shuttle services.