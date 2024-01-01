Introducing Jonathan Turner: Director of Dyatmika School

A name synonymous with excellence in educational leadership, Jonathan Turner brings a wealth of experience and a passion for fostering high academic standards to his role as Director of School at Dyatmika School.

With a career spanning nearly three decades across four countries, Jonathan’s journey is evidence of his dedication to educational excellence. He combines academic rigour with practical experience to create nurturing learning environments that prioritise student well-being. As an advocate of continued professional learning, Jonathan is committed to staying at the forefront of educational best practices. Join Indonesia Expat as we delve into the journey and leadership of Jonathan Turner.

Who is Jonathan Turner?

In July 2022, I assumed the role of Director at Dyatmika School, having previously served as the Principal of a renowned international school in Kuala Lumpur. With 28 years of experience in the field of education so far, I consider myself fortunate to have contributed to outstanding institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Manila, London and now Bali. I feel very privileged to have worked with dedicated teachers and wonderful students throughout my career so far; their passion and enthusiasm for learning have been a constant source of inspiration and fulfilment.

I am British and studied in UK universities earning an MA(Ed) from Bath University and a BA(Ed) from Exeter University. I am also an individual member of FOBISIA (The Federation of British International Schools in Asia).

How have you adapted to life in Bali as an expat?

After more than two decades in Asia, Bali was a familiar destination for me. Living here feels like a dream come true: I feel very lucky to have found professional satisfaction in a beautiful setting and being able to live close to the ocean. The warmth and friendliness of the people I’ve encountered have only added to the experience. I am taking Bahasa Indonesia lessons not only to show respect for my host country but also to help in my day-to-day life.

What was the motivation behind taking on your journey with Dyatmika School?

When my wife, who is also a teacher, and I decided to leave Kuala Lumpur, we knew that we wanted to move away from a bustling city lifestyle, but it was also important to continue to work in a reputable, successful and professionally run school. In Dyatmika I found a school that is learning-focused across a broad and balanced curriculum and one that nurtures well-rounded students who are equipped for their future lives beyond school. The bilingual aspect of the school and its strong connection to Bali and Indonesia was also very appealing, as was its history of excellent examination results enabling student’s entry into universities around the world.

Tell us about Dyatmika School.

Dyatmika is a not-for-profit school meaning all income is reinvested in the education of the children and maintaining and developing the quality of the school’s facilities and resources. The school offers a bilingual curriculum and caters for students aged 3 to 18 years old. Dyatmika is located on a beautiful campus overlooking rice fields and the ocean. All buildings and facilities are purpose-built and include a community garden and garden kitchen, sports fields, a sports hall and covered sports courts, a performing arts block with practice rooms, science labs, art studios, a library and bespoke, age-appropriate classrooms.

In the Early Years and Primary classrooms, students are immersed in both Bahasa Indonesia and in English, providing the foundations to develop into confident, independent and resourceful learners. As they move into High School, Dyatmika students continue to learn Bahasa Indonesia whilst subject teaching is conducted in English, leading to great success in the Cambridge IGCSE and A-Level examinations. Students leave Dyatmika with National and International qualifications and gain access to prestigious universities around the world on their courses of choice.

Dyatmika teachers come from Bali, elsewhere in Indonesia or are international from several different countries. All teachers are fully qualified from universities around the world with education-related degrees, postgraduate qualifications or Master’s Degrees. The collegial atmosphere and fantastic students make Dyatmika a special place to teach and the turnover of our staff is extremely low.

Aside from the academic education, Dyatmika School emphasises a complementary focus on Arts and Sports for the students. Why is this essential?

Schools should be the places that students enjoy, feel safe in, are happy to attend and where student’s unique talents can be nurtured. Creative and sporting outlets help students to thrive and contribute to their overall physical and mental well-being. The arts and sports provide avenues for emotional and physical expression, fostering creativity, inspiring imaginations and developing emotional intelligence. At Dyatmika we see Sports, the Arts and academics as being equally important and celebrate success in all of these areas throughout the year.

Dyatmika School has an active Parent, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA). From your perspective, how does this affect the students’ overall experience?

Dyatmika has a warm community feel and parents are considered to be a key part of the school’s success. The active Parent, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) constantly looks for ways to support the school. They organise events such as an annual fair to raise money to fund projects that benefit students. A recent example was the amazing new Primary Adventure Playground that was partially funded by the PTFA. They also organise community events to bring families together such as potlucks, book swaps and even a blood donation drive. They are always on hand to support special events and sports fixtures by providing refreshments. The PTFA also directly sponsors events organised by the Executive Student Council and staff are able to approach the PTFA if they require help with activities or events taking place. A school without a PTFA is poorer for it and we are fortunate to have such active, interested and caring parents.

Dyatmika School has developed a Learner Profile to describe the attributes aimed for the students to develop during their time at the school. How does Dyatmika School apply this into practice? Our Learner Profile underpins the breadth of learning opportunities available to our students, and we are proud that our programmes enable students to leave Dyatmika well-equipped for their future. We stay true to the guiding principles first envisioned by the school’s founders, and encapsulated in the Dyatmika Charter. The learner profile pervades all aspects of the school, positively reinforcing learning behaviours. For example, in the Primary School, a specific learning characteristic is focused on each week and one student from each class is awarded a special trophy in the weekly assembly if they have excelled in that particular area.

The learner profile is at the core of weekly assemblies, and rewards systems and is referred to on a daily basis in classrooms. Students are familiar with the language of the profile and are able to use this to moderate and guide their own behaviours in and out of school.

What’s next for you and Dyatmika School in 2024?

I am proud to be leading such a student-focused, forward-thinking school and 2024 will be an exciting year. We will soon be opening a fantastic purpose-built block containing four new science labs, prep rooms, a multipurpose room and a large, whole school canteen. Once completed, we will then be able to redevelop existing facilities creating new classrooms, a new study room for Class 11 and 12 and double the size of the existing library. Our Five-Year Strategic Plan, which can be found on our website, provides insight into the direction we will be taking in the years ahead. This, along with further campus development plans, means that 2024 and beyond look set to be exciting and successful in so many ways.

How can our readers get in touch?

If you’d like to know more about Dyatmika School you can visit our website or contact our enrolment team ([email protected]) to arrange a visit. I would be delighted to welcome prospective parents to the school in person and our Facebook or Instagram pages also provide a window into our happy, successful school.