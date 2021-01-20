COVID-19 Service Hotline and Referral Hospital in Jakarta

Bed space for COVID-19 patients in Jakarta is running alarmingly low.

Based on data from the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government up to 17th January, isolation beds for COVID-19 patients in Jakarta are 87% full.

There are a total 7,827 beds allocated to COVID-19 patients in 101 referral hospitals. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are at 82 percent occupancy of the total 1,063 beds.

“In principle, if someone is exposed to COVID-19, they shall report to the health centre according to their domicile, not according to their KTP,” said Head of the Public Health Division of the DKI Jakarta Health Service, Fifi Mulyani.

After reporting, the health centre officer will screen whether the infected person is asymptomatic or symptomatic at moderate or severe levels. If found symptomatic, the officer will recommend hospitalisation.

“The patient will be directed to the hospital but they a to go through the emergency room and wait in line for admission,” said Fifi.

If asymptomatic, independent isolation at home can be carried out. However, if the patient’s house does not meet the criteria for independent isolation, the officer will recommend locations for independent isolation.

“If economically able, the patient will be directed to paid isolation. But if the patient is economically unable, they will be facilitated at hotels with government facilities,” said Fifi.

The DKI Jakarta Health Office has opened a COVID-19 hotline which the public can contact. You can find out the locations of COVID-19 referral hospitals through WhatsApp 081112112112 or 081388376955. As for emergency situations, the numbers that can be contacted are 112 or 119.

The following is the telephone number of 101 COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta from the DKI Jakarta Health Office website:

RS Ukrida Jakarta Barat (021) 690 9893 – 690 6788

RS Antam Medika Jakarta Timur 08111785772

RS Harapan Jayakarta Jakarta Timur 081388390063

RSPI Sulianti Saroso (021) 650 6559, 0821 1266 2622

RSUP Persahabatan (021) 489 1708, (021) 4786 9945

RSUP Fatmawati (021) 750 1524

RSUD Cengkareng (021) 5437 2874

RSUD Pasar Minggu (021) 2905 9999, 0878 2686 1686

RSPAD Gatot Subroto (021) 344 0693, (021) 3840 0702

RSAL Mintoharjo (021) 570 3081, (021) 573 2036

RS Umum Bhayangkara Tk. I R.Said Sukanto (021) 809 3288, (021) 809 0559

RSUD Tarakan (021) 350 3003, 0812 1199 2017

RSUD Koja (021) 4393 8478

RSKD Duret Sawit (021) 861 5555, (021) 861 7601

RS Pertamina Jaya (021) 421 1911

RS Pelni (021) 530 6901

RSUPN Cipto Mangunkusumo 081510222900

RS Jantung dan Pembuluh Darah Harapan Kita 081934178177

RS Anak dan Bunda Harapan Kita 081210930496

RS Khusus Kanker Darmais 085770001280

RS Khusus Pusat Otak Nasional 08119529119

RSUD Budhi Asih 081281430294

RSUD Pasar Rebo DKI Jakarta 021-8401127

RSUD Tugu Koja 081293085280

RSUD Tanah Abang 081585212731

RSUD Kalideres 02122526519

RSUD Kebayoran Baru 081932329370

RSUD Jati Padang 08118688369

RSUD Kramat Jati 081387138680

RSAU dr Esnawan Antartika 081387138680

RS Tk. II M Ridwan Meuraksa 02122819569

RS Bhayangkara Sespimma Polri 0217650384

RS Dr Suyoto Pusrehab Kemhan 082118986969

RS Pusat Pertamina 08159091429

RS Adhyaksa 08111261124

RS PGI Cikini 085780332271

RS St Carolus 081386066551

RS Abdul Radjak 081298416173

RS Mitra Keluarga Kemayoran 081292755431

RS Hermina Kemayoran 081219064352

RS Husada 081290586873

RS Islam Cempaka Putih 081384985718

RS Bunda Jakarta 088219788283

RS Kramat 128 0811927128

RS Mitra Keluarga Kelapa Gading 082114536736

RS Pantai Indah Kapuk 0811116024

RS Atma Jaya 081296271718

RS Pluit 087874981227

RS Islam Sukapura, Jakarta Utara 085776884260

RS Pekerja 081311802837

RS Hermina Podomoro 081311679502

RS Pelabuhan Tanjung Priok 082111742850

RS Mitra Keluarga Kalideres 081315449750

RS Siloam Kebon Jeruk 081398677821

RS Pondok Indah Puri Indah 02125695333 ext 1118

RS Sumber Waras 082132022432

RS Hermina Daan Mogot 081384332064

RS Ciputra 087779200033

RS Grha Kedoya 02129910911

RS Pondok Indah 082110971621

RS MMC 087882505774

RS Medistra 08128142047

RS Siloam Mampang Prapatan 081398677821

RS Mayapada 081291641972

RS Prikasih 081514204861

RS Andhika 089699999796

RS Islam Pondok Kopi 085793149220

RS Hermina Jatinegara 082246530441

RS Kartika Pulomas 08119437949

RS Harapan Bunda 087820850831

RSUD Sawah Besar 081314866900

RSUD Cempaka Putih 088211510697

RSUD Pademangan 081317895868

RSUD Ciracas 08111022415

RS Budi Kemuliaan 08111000291

RS Yarsi 0819808118

RS Menteng Mitra Afia 088276779064

RS Primaya Evasari 082117858570

RS Satya Negara 08158026372

RS Mulyasari 081237680710

RS Gading Pluit 02145858258

RS Firdaus 081316980783

RS Duta Indah 08988655147

RS Khusus Jiwa Dr Soeharto Heerjan 0215682841

RS Royal Taruma 085775410937

RS Cinta Kasih Tzu Chi 088290466649

RS Bina Sehat Mandiri 081211330169

RS Bhakti Mulia 08041100079

RS Jantung Jakarta 081210898670

RS Yadika Kebayoran Lama 085717841009

RS Aulia 081286438495

RS Zahirah 08111185180

RS Premier Jatinegara 0211500907

RS Haji Jakarta 02180876060

RS Colombia Asia Pulomas 08119437949

RS Harum Sisma Medika 081315157314

RS Universitas Kristen Indonesia (021) 8092317, 085930210119

RS Pengayom Cipinang 02121015599 ext 1

RS Olahraga Nasional 081385777769

RS Omni Medical Center 02129779999

RSUD Kebayoran Lama 087711811818