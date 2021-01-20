COVID-19 Service Hotline and Referral Hospital in Jakarta

Bed space for COVID-19 patients in Jakarta is running alarmingly low.
Based on data from the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government up to 17th January, isolation beds for COVID-19 patients in Jakarta are 87% full.
There are a total 7,827 beds allocated to COVID-19 patients in 101 referral hospitals. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are at 82 percent occupancy of the total 1,063 beds.
“In principle, if someone is exposed to COVID-19, they shall report to the health centre according to their domicile, not according to their KTP,” said Head of the Public Health Division of the DKI Jakarta Health Service, Fifi Mulyani.
After reporting, the health centre officer will screen whether the infected person is asymptomatic or symptomatic at moderate or severe levels. If found symptomatic, the officer will recommend hospitalisation.
“The patient will be directed to the hospital but they a to go through the emergency room and wait in line for admission,” said Fifi.
If asymptomatic, independent isolation at home can be carried out. However, if the patient’s house does not meet the criteria for independent isolation, the officer will recommend locations for independent isolation.
“If economically able, the patient will be directed to paid isolation. But if the patient is economically unable, they will be facilitated at hotels with government facilities,” said Fifi.
The DKI Jakarta Health Office has opened a COVID-19 hotline which the public can contact. You can find out the locations of COVID-19 referral hospitals through WhatsApp 081112112112 or 081388376955. As for emergency situations, the numbers that can be contacted are 112 or 119.
The following is the telephone number of 101 COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta from the DKI Jakarta Health Office website:
- RS Ukrida Jakarta Barat (021) 690 9893 – 690 6788
- RS Antam Medika Jakarta Timur 08111785772
- RS Harapan Jayakarta Jakarta Timur 081388390063
- RSPI Sulianti Saroso (021) 650 6559, 0821 1266 2622
- RSUP Persahabatan (021) 489 1708, (021) 4786 9945
- RSUP Fatmawati (021) 750 1524
- RSUD Cengkareng (021) 5437 2874
- RSUD Pasar Minggu (021) 2905 9999, 0878 2686 1686
- RSPAD Gatot Subroto (021) 344 0693, (021) 3840 0702
- RSAL Mintoharjo (021) 570 3081, (021) 573 2036
- RS Umum Bhayangkara Tk. I R.Said Sukanto (021) 809 3288, (021) 809 0559
- RSUD Tarakan (021) 350 3003, 0812 1199 2017
- RSUD Koja (021) 4393 8478
- RSKD Duret Sawit (021) 861 5555, (021) 861 7601
- RS Pertamina Jaya (021) 421 1911
- RS Pelni (021) 530 6901
- RSUPN Cipto Mangunkusumo 081510222900
- RS Jantung dan Pembuluh Darah Harapan Kita 081934178177
- RS Anak dan Bunda Harapan Kita 081210930496
- RS Khusus Kanker Darmais 085770001280
- RS Khusus Pusat Otak Nasional 08119529119
- RSUD Budhi Asih 081281430294
- RSUD Pasar Rebo DKI Jakarta 021-8401127
- RSUD Tugu Koja 081293085280
- RSUD Tanah Abang 081585212731
- RSUD Kalideres 02122526519
- RSUD Kebayoran Baru 081932329370
- RSUD Jati Padang 08118688369
- RSUD Kramat Jati 081387138680
- RSAU dr Esnawan Antartika 081387138680
- RS Tk. II M Ridwan Meuraksa 02122819569
- RS Bhayangkara Sespimma Polri 0217650384
- RS Dr Suyoto Pusrehab Kemhan 082118986969
- RS Pusat Pertamina 08159091429
- RS Adhyaksa 08111261124
- RS PGI Cikini 085780332271
- RS St Carolus 081386066551
- RS Abdul Radjak 081298416173
- RS Mitra Keluarga Kemayoran 081292755431
- RS Hermina Kemayoran 081219064352
- RS Husada 081290586873
- RS Islam Cempaka Putih 081384985718
- RS Bunda Jakarta 088219788283
- RS Kramat 128 0811927128
- RS Mitra Keluarga Kelapa Gading 082114536736
- RS Pantai Indah Kapuk 0811116024
- RS Atma Jaya 081296271718
- RS Pluit 087874981227
- RS Islam Sukapura, Jakarta Utara 085776884260
- RS Pekerja 081311802837
- RS Hermina Podomoro 081311679502
- RS Pelabuhan Tanjung Priok 082111742850
- RS Mitra Keluarga Kalideres 081315449750
- RS Siloam Kebon Jeruk 081398677821
- RS Pondok Indah Puri Indah 02125695333 ext 1118
- RS Sumber Waras 082132022432
- RS Hermina Daan Mogot 081384332064
- RS Ciputra 087779200033
- RS Grha Kedoya 02129910911
- RS Pondok Indah 082110971621
- RS MMC 087882505774
- RS Medistra 08128142047
- RS Siloam Mampang Prapatan 081398677821
- RS Mayapada 081291641972
- RS Prikasih 081514204861
- RS Andhika 089699999796
- RS Islam Pondok Kopi 085793149220
- RS Hermina Jatinegara 082246530441
- RS Kartika Pulomas 08119437949
- RS Harapan Bunda 087820850831
- RSUD Sawah Besar 081314866900
- RSUD Cempaka Putih 088211510697
- RSUD Pademangan 081317895868
- RSUD Ciracas 08111022415
- RS Budi Kemuliaan 08111000291
- RS Yarsi 0819808118
- RS Menteng Mitra Afia 088276779064
- RS Primaya Evasari 082117858570
- RS Satya Negara 08158026372
- RS Mulyasari 081237680710
- RS Gading Pluit 02145858258
- RS Firdaus 081316980783
- RS Duta Indah 08988655147
- RS Khusus Jiwa Dr Soeharto Heerjan 0215682841
- RS Royal Taruma 085775410937
- RS Cinta Kasih Tzu Chi 088290466649
- RS Bina Sehat Mandiri 081211330169
- RS Bhakti Mulia 08041100079
- RS Jantung Jakarta 081210898670
- RS Yadika Kebayoran Lama 085717841009
- RS Aulia 081286438495
- RS Zahirah 08111185180
- RS Premier Jatinegara 0211500907
- RS Haji Jakarta 02180876060
- RS Colombia Asia Pulomas 08119437949
- RS Harum Sisma Medika 081315157314
- RS Universitas Kristen Indonesia (021) 8092317, 085930210119
- RS Pengayom Cipinang 02121015599 ext 1
- RS Olahraga Nasional 081385777769
- RS Omni Medical Center 02129779999
- RSUD Kebayoran Lama 087711811818
