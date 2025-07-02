Ready to hit the high notes?

Applications for Newington College’s Robert Walter Storr (ON 1938) Music Scholarship 2026 are now open to indigenous residents of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Renowned for helping students develop Great Hearts, Inspired Minds and Strong Wings, Newington College in Sydney, Australia, builds firm foundations with rigorous academic, wellbeing and co-curricular opportunities, and a culture that is vibrant, caring, courageous and celebrates diversity and inclusion. Each and every individual student is given the opportunity to thrive, feel seen and heard, and be the best version of themselves.

Based in the inner west of Sydney just 10 minutes from the city centre, Newington College was founded in 1863 under the Wesleyan Methodist Church. The aim was to establish a school that would provide students with a modern liberal education. Now over 160 years in the making and as a Uniting Church school, the College offers high quality education and a diverse co-curricular program to primary and secondary school students.

The Edmund Webb Boarding House is just a five-minute walk from the senior campus and is the home away from home for a close-knit group of 50 students. Boarding staff are all academic staff at the College and live onsite with their own families. Boarding is open to students from Years 9 to 12, with Year 11 and 12 students enjoying a single room and Year 9 and 10 students have a shared room. All rooms have individual bathrooms.

Beyond academics

At the heart of Newington’s philosophy is the belief that education is about more than academics alone. The school offers over 50 co-curricular activities, including Drama, Music (with more than 15 ensembles, orchestras and bands), CineArts, F1 in Schools, Ethics, Debating, Sustainability and Gender Equity. Sports include AFL, rugby, tennis, volleyball, football, basketball and swimming and all students undertake outdoor education in the form of Cadets or the Newington Challenge. Students are not only academically prepared but also emotionally intelligent, resilient and ready to make a positive impact.

Creative expression

Newington’s Creative and Performing Arts program teaches self-expression, focus, self-discipline, innovation, creativity and emotional expression as well as verbal and non-verbal communication skills. Research shows that students who are involved in creative arts activities are learning about aesthetic inquiry and reflective thinking. The arts are also a way of connecting learning to social and personal life, building thinking dispositions and developing cognitive capacity.

Scholarships program

With an extensive scholarship program across various disciplines, including academia, music, sport, and drama, Newington opens doors for students from all backgrounds to achieve their full potential.

The Robert Walter Storr (ON 1938) Music Scholarship is available to students entering Years 9, 10 or 11 who are indigenous residents of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. It is offered every three years and will be next offered in 2026. The scholarship is awarded to a student of promising musical ability, with reasonable fluency in English and sound academic ability. The successful applicant will have above average musical ability in either choral or instrumental disciplines and will be strongly motivated to extend those skills by participating in Newington’s music program.

The Robert Walter Storr (ON 1938) Music Scholarship covers:

All normal tuition and boarding fees at Newington College

Musicianship lessons for one instrument and instrumental tuition fees for one instrument

Expenses associated with compulsory school excursions

Higher School Certificate or International Baccalaureate Diploma costs

Overseas student health cover

One economy return airfare from and to the student’s home country each year

A continuing legacy

In 2026, the dynamic, future-facing school will also be marking an exciting milestone by welcoming female students to Kindergarten and Year 5 on Preparatory campuses in Lindfield and Stanmore. Enrolment to the Senior campus at Stanmore will begin in Year 7 and Year 11 in 2028. This exciting transition marks the start of Newington College’s journey to becoming a fully co-educational school by 2033.

With a rich history, strong values, and a commitment to preparing students for the future, the co-educational Newington College is poised to continue its legacy of shaping outstanding individuals who are ready to make a positive contribution to society.

Applications for the Robert Walter Storr (ON 1938) Music Scholarship are now open and close Saturday, 15 August.

For more information on the scholarship, head to the website or email admissions@newington.nsw.edu. au