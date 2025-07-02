InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah Presents Exclusive TWG Tea Teddies Experience

Renowned as Jakarta’s premier destination for unforgettable celebrations, the award-winning InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah continues to elevate luxury hospitality with a delightful new offering.

TWG Tea Teddies, the latest addition to TWG Tea’s premium tea collection, made their Indonesian debut last August. Now featured at The Lounge, these charming treats add a whimsical touch to the hotel’s sophisticated ambience, marking InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah as the first hotel in the country to present this distinctive experience.

A First in Indonesia: The TWG Tea Teddies Debut

Setting yet another benchmark for originality, InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah is now home to TWG Tea Teddies — delightful tea-infused gourmet gummies currently unavailable anywhere else in Indonesia. This imaginative treat is set to captivate both tea connoisseurs and those in search of joyful, elevated moments.

An Enchanting Tea Journey

Guests are invited to embark on an enchanting Tea Journey at The Lounge, where TWG’s exceptional teas meet the playful world of Tea Teddies. Each teddy, from the vibrant Mango & Orange to the soothing Blueberry, tells its own flavourful story. Adding a further touch of charm, the Teddies Tarot Cards offer a playful twist, guiding guests through their tasting adventure and encouraging them to uncover a sense of wonder with every bite. It’s an immersive, interactive moment designed to spark both joy and curiosity.

This collaboration between InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah and TWG Tea is a harmonious meeting of artistry, innovation, and luxury — a distinctive experience that reflects the hotel’s dedication to creating treasured memories for every guest.

The TWG Tea Teddies experience, featuring eight unique flavours and a dash of magic, is available exclusively at The Lounge. In keeping with its rarefied allure, this showcase will not be available at any other hotel in Indonesia for at least six months following its launch.

Join InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah and discover how imagination, indulgence, and world-class hospitality come together for a celebration that truly is Tea Good To Be True.

For more information, please contact +62 21 3950 7355, email Romy.Herlambang@ihg.com, or WhatsApp +62 816 1616 200.