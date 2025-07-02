Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort Named One of Indonesia’s Top 10 Resorts by Travel + Leisure 2025

The luxury beachfront resort earns a place among Indonesia’s finest at the Travel + Leisure 2025 Awards, reaffirming its status as a premier destination for elegant escapes in Bali.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is proud to announce that it has been recognised as one of the Top 10 Best Resorts in Indonesia at the prestigious Travel + Leisure 2025 Awards. The esteemed ceremony took place at the luxurious Capella Bangkok, celebrating excellence across the global travel and hospitality industry.

This accolade underscores Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, outstanding service, and authentic Balinese hospitality. The resort’s exceptional facilities — including its picturesque beachfront setting, world-class dining venues, rejuvenating spa, and signature MICE facilities — continue to set a benchmark for sophisticated travel experiences.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from Travel + Leisure, a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team,” said Jean-Pierre Joncas, General Manager of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. “This award reaffirms our position as a leading luxury destination in Indonesia and inspires us to continue exceeding the expectations of our international guests.”

The Travel + Leisure Awards are highly regarded within the global travel community, reflecting the discerning preferences of readers who vote for their favourite hotels, resorts, airlines, cruise lines and destinations worldwide. This latest recognition further solidifies the resort’s reputation as a preferred choice for discerning travellers seeking an elegant, immersive, and memorable escape in Bali.